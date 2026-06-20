Deion Sanders’ Three Assistant Coaches Fueling Recruiting Surge

Recruiting and game-planning is never a one-man show at the collegiate level. Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders can't do everything all on his own.

Granted, Sanders has more energy than ever after defeating bladder cancer. But this crew of assistants have proven to become instrumental during Colorado's 2027 recruiting surge.

Here are the three leading that charge during the Buffaloes' offseason before tangling with the 2026 season gauntlet.

Brennan Marion, Offensive Coordinator

Apr 11, 2026; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Marion sparked renewed energy among Colorado fans in accepting the offensive coordinator role under Sanders. He brought a deep history of improving offensive outputs and wide receiver production at all of his coaching stops, with UNLV and Sacramento State the last two proofs of Marion's impact.

Marion presents strong recruiting acumen too. He's a big reason why versatile three-star Valdosta, Georgia athlete Marquis Fennell is considering Colorado ahead of his June 25 commitment date. Fennell will choose between the Buffaloes, Stanford, Georgia Tech and Florida State with Colorado the current leader.

Four-star wide receiver Jaiden Kelly-Murray also interacted with Marion before flipping from South Carolina (Colorado wide receivers coach Jason Phillips provided an assist there in landing the Mount Pleasant talent). But Marion helped seal the recruiting win in landing Colorado's first four-star pledge in quarterback Andre Adams.

Marion's vision for Colorado's "Go-Go" offense is winning over recruits including the offensive linemen for 2027 choosing the Buffaloes.

Darrius Darden-Box, Director of Player Personnel

Apr 11, 2026; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes running back Damian Henderson (26) carries the ball during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Darden-Box has given new life into Colorado's recruiting efforts.

He also had say in bringing in Adams by working his Tennessee connection there. Box helped lead the efforts to land underrated three-star cornerback Will Rasmussen from Orem, Utah too.

Granted, Darden-Box did take one recruiting loss alongside Colorado. He was the lead recruiter for running back Steven Alexis before his flip to Illinois. However, Darden-Box has become instrumental in putting together this top 40 recruiting class and earned a top 10 ranking among key Big 12 assistants thriving on the recruiting trail.

Gunnar White, Assistant Offensive Line Coach

Sep 27, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Kaidon Salter (3) celebrates his rushing touchdown with offensive lineman Xavier Hill (71) in the first quarter against the Brigham Young Cougars at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Marion handed the young assistant this unique moniker: "The king of the 'Sip." Except that title came after White completely the flip of Ole Miss commit Corderro McDaniel.

But White didn't stop with changing the mind of the SEC recruit. Interior offensive lineman Jayin Talib landed in Colorado thanks to White's efforts. Talib handed Colorado the nephew of Super Bowl 50 champion cornerback for the Denver Broncos and five-time Pro Bowler Aqib Talib.

White additionally provided a big hand in reeling in three-star tackle Zaquan Linton and interior offensive lineman Jaiden Lindsay.

Fast Riser Spearheads Furture of Colorado Coaching Staff

Sep 1, 2017; Denver, CO, USA; Colorado State Rams offensive lineman Jake Bennett (77) lines up across the line of scrimmage from the Colorado Buffaloes in the second half at Sports Authority Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Rashad Rich is also a name to watch more closely on this staff.

The director of recruiting served as the primary recruiter for Kelly-Murray. He also ran point on the recruitment of four-star safety Gabe Jenkins, who turned down SEC and Big Ten powers for the Buffaloes. Rich is considered the closer when it comes to winning over recruits. He went from CFL scout in 2017 to one of the top recruiters in the game.

Finally, inside receivers coach Rashad Davis is continuing his impressive streak in landing recruits. He helped land wide receiver Christian Ward for the 2026 class. But is helping lead the efforts to land Fennell and came through to seal Kelly-Murray's decision.

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