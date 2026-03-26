Colorado's Cree Thomas Reveals How Star Notre Dame Cornerback Helped Development

The Colorado Buffaloes made a splash in the transfer portal this offseason by landing cornerback Cree Thomas. Thomas signed with the Notre Dame Fighting Irish out of high school as a member of their 2025 recruiting class. In his time there, he played behind one of the top cornerbacks in the nation in Leonard Moore.

Thomas made the move from South Bend to Boulder this offseason.

Cree Thomas Praises Notre Dame's Leonard Moore

Notre Dame cornerback Cree Thomas (20) during a Notre Dame football spring practice at Irish Athletic Center on Wednesday, March 19, 2025, in South Bend. | MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Thomas spoke to Colorado reporters about what it was like being in the same position group with a player of Moore’s caliber. He touched on how it prepared him for where he’s at now.

“Last year, I played behind two great corners. Specifically Leonard Moore. I learned a lot from him. That’s my guy,” Thomas said. “I was watching film with him. I was preparing with him like I was the starter…I know that I can play. I’m playing with confidence.”

Notre Dame cornerback Leonard Moore returns an interception for a touchdown in the first half of a NCAA football game against Syracuse at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025, in South Bend. | MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Leonardo Moore has been with the Fighting Irish the past two seasons in 2024 and 2025. In 26 games played, he had 79 total tackles, seven interceptions, 18 passes defended, three forced fumbles, two tackles for loss, and one interception returned for a touchdown. He was named a Unanimous All-American in 2025 and a Freshman All-American in 2024.

According to NFL Mock Draft Database, Moore is projected to be a first round selection in the 2027 NFL Draft. He is ranked as the No. 9 overall prospect.

In his lone season with Notre Dame as a freshman in 2025, Cree Thomas played in three games. He had one tackle and one pass defended.

He will now join a revamped Colorado defense led by defensive coordinator Chris Marve.

Chris Marve in as Buffaloes Defensive Coordinator

FSU linebackers coach Chris Marve at the FSU National Signing Day Party on Feb. 5, 2020. Img 4547 | Wayne McGahee III/Democrat, Tallahassee Democrat via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Chris Marve was hired this offseason by Colorado coach Deion Sanders to become the team’s linebackers coach. After this move was, the Buffaloes defensive coordinator Robert Livingston accepted a job to become the defensive pass game coordinator with the Denver Broncos.

With the defensive coordinator position, “Coach Prime” decided to hire within and promote within with Marve getting the nod. Marve has prior experience as a defensive coordinator from his time with the Virginia Tech Hokies from 2022-2024.

Colorado had struggles on both offense and defense in 2025. They hope to have found their guy in Marve to help the defensive side.

Colorado's defense gave up an average of 425.7 yards per game, the most in the entire Big 12 conference. The Buffs also allowed 30.5 points per game, which was fourth worst in the conference. The Buffaloes record reflected this, as they finished the season with an overall mark of 3-9. They were 1-8 in Big 12 play.

Colorado will look to turn things around in 2026. Their season will begin on the road against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on Thursday, Sept. 3. The Yellow Jackets took down the Buffs in Boulder last season by a score of 27-20.