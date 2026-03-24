Colorado Coach Reveals the Early Impact of Receiver Danny Scudero

Spring camp is still underway for the Colorado Buffaloes, bringing plenty of media availability and insight from coaches and players. On Tuesday, much of the conversation centered around the wide receiver room, with one name consistently standing out.

That name is San Jose State transfer Danny Scudero. He has put together an impressive offseason and spring showing for the Buffaloes.

When wide receivers coach Jason Phillips met with local media, he didn’t hesitate to highlight Scudero’s impact and even hinted at a significant role in the offense.

“Danny (Scudero) is going to still get the ball (a lot) … he’s brought that work ethic here,” Phillips said. “He’s been an example guy.”

Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffalos wide receivers coach Jason Phillips against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

If his spring performance carries into the fall, Scudero is trending toward becoming a key piece of Colorado’s passing attack. In a room full of new faces and competition, he’s already setting the tone and emerging as a reliable option when the Buffaloes need a play.

What Jason Phillips’ Comments Reveal About Danny Scudero’s Role

Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffalos wide receivers coach Jason Phillips against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Buffaloes have big expectations for Scudero in the offense this season. With receiver Omarion Miller’s departure this offseason, bringing in a player like Scudero feels like a significant addition for the program.

According to Pro Football Focus, Scudero led the FBS in deep targets of 20 or more yards downfield and posted a 99.9 receiving grade on those looks. That kind of production highlights his ability to stretch the field, something Colorado will likely lean on in its vertical passing attack.

Phillips’ comments make it clear this goes beyond typical offseason buzz.

They reflect the trust Scudero is already building within the system. When a position coach speaks that confidently in the spring, it’s a strong sign Scudero is on track to be a central piece of Colorado’s offense this fall.

Danny Scudero Turning Heads in Colorado’s Wide Receiver Room

Nov 1, 2025; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose State Spartans wide receiver Danny Scudero (10) runs in for the touchdown after the catch against the Hawaii Rainbow Wahine during the third quarter at CEFCU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images | Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images

Scudero projects as a slot receiver given his size, but he’s already shown he can be a real weapon in a pass-first offense. He wins consistently in space and has the ability to turn short catches into chunk plays, something Colorado’s offense was missing at times last season.

Even with Brennan Marion’s “Go-Go” scheme leaning on the run, explosive pass catchers are still essential to keep defenses honest. At its best, the offense stretches the field both horizontally and vertically, opening up space for playmakers to operate.

That’s where things become especially important for quarterback Julian Lewis. Sanders and his staff need to surround him with reliable targets to help speed up his development, and Scudero fits that mold as someone you can trust in key moments.

Scudero earned four-star transfer status after a breakout season at San Jose State, finishing with 88 receptions for 1,291 yards and 10 touchdowns. That kind of production shows he can handle volume and make an impact regardless of how defenses try to take him away.

How he’s ultimately used will come down to how much Colorado commits to the run versus spreading things out. If the Buffaloes lean into spacing and give Lewis room to operate, Scudero feels like a natural fit.

He’s the type of player who could help shape the identity of the offense moving forward.

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