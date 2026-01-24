Deion Sanders Reveals Offseason Mindset

The Colorado Buffaloes are coming off a 3-9 season and looking to turn things around in 2026. Colorado coach Deion Sanders went through his first season coaching without his sons and has had to overcome a couple of health concerns during 2025, but he seems unphased in the new year.

While appearing on Thee Pregame Show's "The Morning Run Live," Sanders opened up about his mindset, revealing he is happy where he is both professionally and personally.

Nov 25, 2023; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion 'Coach Prime' Sanders on the field against the Utah Utes at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Creveling-Imagn Images | Christopher Creveling-Imagn Images

“I’m happy, and I think I deserve to be happy,” Sanders said. “We worked our butts off, and we’re working our butt off, mainly, to bring others joy. That’s the blessing of the occupation that God gave us. … I feel like I’m at a wonderful place. I’m doing the Dougie right now.”

Deion Sanders Committed to Colorado Buffaloes

Dec 21, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Legendary football and baseball player and father of Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders, Deion Sanders on the sidelines prior to a game against the Buffalo Bills at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

Sanders joined Colorado in 2023 and elevated the culture in Boulder. He kicked off his tenure as the program's head coach against the TCU Horned Frogs on the road. It was Sanders' first game with the Buffaloes, but they pulled off the win against a ranked opponent and put the conference on notice that the program will compete. Just one season later, he led the Buffaloes to nine wins and a bowl game appearance.

With a couple of big wins and being one of the most notable people in football, Sanders helped bring national attention to Boulder. Colorado’s revenue has increased since the Colorado coach took over. Although the team may be coming off a poor season, Sanders is not letting that affect his positive mindset.

There has been speculation that Sanders would leave Colorado to coach in the NFL, specifically with the Browns and former Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders.

Although it is unlikely that Sanders will move on to coach the NFL this season, the Colorado coach has been in attendance to support his son since taking over as the starter. On a personal level, Sanders has gotten the opportunity to watch his son compete in the NFL.

Oct 11, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Iowa State Cyclones at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Colorado’s Football Program Trending Up

From a professional standpoint, although the Colorado Buffaloes are coming off a tough season, there is much to be excited about for Sanders and the program.

The Buffaloes acquired 42 incoming players through the transfer portal who can compete to start right away. Sanders and the staff are bringing in players of all positions who have shown what they can do at various levels. With fresh faces on the field competing for playing time, Colorado has a chance to take a step forward next season.

Jul 9, 2025; Frisco, TX, USA; Colorado head coach Deion Sanders speaks with the media during 2025 Big 12 Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

In addition to new players for Colorado fans to be excited about, quarterback Julian Lewis is returning and expected take over as the team’s starter. Sanders recruited Lewis through the 2025 class, flipping his initial commitment to the USC Trojans.

Lewis joined the team with high expectations as a four-star recruit and appeared in four games, starting in two as a true freshman. Sanders spent the 2025 season cautious not to throw Lewis into the fire, and the quarterback will have a big opportunity in the fall to unlock his potential.

The Colorado Buffaloes have a tough schedule next fall, starting on the road against a Power 4 team. The Buffaloes have a chance to surprise doubters and prove that Sanders has the team in a good position to win games.

