Inside The Unique Culture Deion Sanders Is Building At Colorado
The Colorado Buffaloes’ season might be winding down, but the players still believe in coach Deion Sanders and what he’s building. When it comes to player development, there may be criticism, but Sanders’ belief in his players has never wavered. Sanders' players give a unique insight into the culture in Boulder.
That’s especially true for starting tight end Zach Atkins. Even with a season full of challenges, Sanders’ words and the culture he’s instilled are sticking with players as they head into the offseason.
“It means everything to have your head coach believe in you like that, to me that was a huge confidence booster,” Atkins said.
Last week, Sanders specifically praised Atkins’ talent and potential, noting that he hadn’t yet been put in situations to showcase his abilities fully. Sanders said he sees pro-level ability in Atkins and expects him to continue developing as a key part of the team.”
“This kid can really play, I mean...I’m talking about he can really play,” Sanders said. “We just have not gotten him in situations that we should have. I think he has pro ability.”
Even in a tough season, Sanders’ belief in his players hasn’t faltered. That confidence continues to resonate in the locker room and could be the difference as the Buffaloes look to build a more competitive future under his leadership.
Why Deion Sanders’ Belief in His Players Goes Beyond the X’s and O’s
Sanders isn’t your typical college football head coach—he always puts character first when developing players. He’s a true players’ coach, and it’s rare to hear any of his athletes speak negatively about him or his coaching style.
His trust in his players, both on and off the field, comes naturally.
As an NFL Hall of Famer and one of the greatest to ever play the game, when Sanders talks about a player’s talent and potential, people listen. That belief isn’t just important for Atkins—it resonates across all 85 scholarship players.
Sanders’ ability to connect with his players off the field has never been in doubt. Even in a rough season like this one, with the Buffaloes at 3-8, he’s kept faith in his team.
That confidence can really change how players see themselves and the culture around them. For Colorado, Sanders’ trust isn’t just about motivation—it’s the foundation for something bigger than wins and losses.
Buffaloes’ Setbacks Highlight Challenges in Sanders’ Third Season
The season hasn’t gone how anyone hoped, and now at 3-8, Sanders has decided to redshirt five-star quarterback Julian Lewis. As the season drags on, even the most loyal fans are starting to lose patience, finding it hard to stay with a team that just can’t seem to get it together.
Saturday’s blowout loss to the Sun Devils only made that clear. A 42–17 defeat against a middle-of-the-pack conference team isn’t exactly the kind of game that excites a fanbase—it does the opposite.
Sanders’ approach to developing players is starting to raise concerns. The transfer portal has brought in some solid talent, but if the program isn’t fully committed to building and improving its roster, the Buffaloes won’t be able to compete consistently in the Big 12.
Until Sanders fields a team that competes every week, fans aren’t going to stay invested. They want more than a few isolated highlights—they want progress, direction, and a sense that a foundation is being built.
Right now, they’re not seeing that. Losses like the one to Arizona State only reinforce the frustration, which is why excitement stays low and Folsom Field continues to feel empty.