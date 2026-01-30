One Surprising Fact About Colorado Football's 2026 Schedule

There's a case to make for the Colorado Buffaloes having the toughest 2026 schedule among Big 12 Conference teams.

As noted by On3's Brett McMurphy, Colorado is the only Big 12 program and one of only five college football teams nationally with 11 Power Four opponents on its upcoming schedule. The Buffs will visit the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets and Northwestern Wildcats in nonconference play (plus a home game against FCS Weber State) before its nine-game conference slate.

Nov 8, 2025; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders arrives before their game against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images | Ben Queen-Imagn Images

Other teams that will face 11 Power Four opponents include Boston College, Georgia Tech, Louisville and Purdue.

Of the nine teams that will battle only nine Power Four opponents, four hail from the Big 12 Conference: Arizona, Houston, Kansas State and Texas Tech. Each of those four teams will face either Washington State or Oregon State, who remain in the Pac-12 Conference.

Examining Georgia Tech, Northwestern

Dec 27, 2025; Orlando, FL, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets head coach Brent Key against the BYU Cougars during the first half at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Colorado coach Deion Sanders will be looking for some revenge against Georgia Tech after falling to the Yellow Jackets in Boulder this past August, 27-20.

"They were much more physical than we were. They were much more aggressive at times," Sanders said. "You got to give them credit. They coached a heck of a game. Played a heck of a game. The quarterback (Haynes King) started off horribly, but he picked it right back up and did his thing."

Aug 29, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during the first quarter against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

King has exhausted his college eligibility, but Colorado's first nonconference opponent has still reloaded well via the transfer portal. Most notably, Georgia Tech coach Brent Key has so far managed to land quarterback Alberto Mendoza (Indiana), running back Justice Haynes (Michigan) and EDGE Noah Carter (Alabama).

Time and television for Colorado's season opener on Sept. 5 have yet to be announced.

Nov 22, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils defensive back Adrian Wilson (6) pushes Colorado Buffaloes running back Micah Welch (29) out of bounds in the first quarter at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Northwestern is also coming off a strong 2025 season, capped off by a 34-7 win over Central Michigan in the GameAbove Sports Bowl. Coach David Braun's Wildcats finished the year 7-6 and have so far added 16 players from the transfer portal, including former Michigan State Spartans quarterback Aidan Chiles.

Colorado Football's 2026 Schedule

Nov 8, 2025; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Joseph Williams (8) celebrates after catching a pass for a touchdown during the second quarter against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images | Ben Queen-Imagn Images

After facing Georgia Tech, Delaware and Wyoming in nonconference play last year, the Buffs will battle those same Yellow Jackets to open their 2026 season before challenging Weber State and Northwestern. In Big 12 play, Colorado will see the defending conference champion Texas Tech Red Raiders and five other teams that qualified for a bowl game last season.