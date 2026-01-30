One Surprising Fact About Colorado Football's 2026 Schedule
There's a case to make for the Colorado Buffaloes having the toughest 2026 schedule among Big 12 Conference teams.
As noted by On3's Brett McMurphy, Colorado is the only Big 12 program and one of only five college football teams nationally with 11 Power Four opponents on its upcoming schedule. The Buffs will visit the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets and Northwestern Wildcats in nonconference play (plus a home game against FCS Weber State) before its nine-game conference slate.
Other teams that will face 11 Power Four opponents include Boston College, Georgia Tech, Louisville and Purdue.
Of the nine teams that will battle only nine Power Four opponents, four hail from the Big 12 Conference: Arizona, Houston, Kansas State and Texas Tech. Each of those four teams will face either Washington State or Oregon State, who remain in the Pac-12 Conference.
Examining Georgia Tech, Northwestern
Colorado coach Deion Sanders will be looking for some revenge against Georgia Tech after falling to the Yellow Jackets in Boulder this past August, 27-20.
"They were much more physical than we were. They were much more aggressive at times," Sanders said. "You got to give them credit. They coached a heck of a game. Played a heck of a game. The quarterback (Haynes King) started off horribly, but he picked it right back up and did his thing."
King has exhausted his college eligibility, but Colorado's first nonconference opponent has still reloaded well via the transfer portal. Most notably, Georgia Tech coach Brent Key has so far managed to land quarterback Alberto Mendoza (Indiana), running back Justice Haynes (Michigan) and EDGE Noah Carter (Alabama).
Time and television for Colorado's season opener on Sept. 5 have yet to be announced.
Northwestern is also coming off a strong 2025 season, capped off by a 34-7 win over Central Michigan in the GameAbove Sports Bowl. Coach David Braun's Wildcats finished the year 7-6 and have so far added 16 players from the transfer portal, including former Michigan State Spartans quarterback Aidan Chiles.
Colorado Football's 2026 Schedule
After facing Georgia Tech, Delaware and Wyoming in nonconference play last year, the Buffs will battle those same Yellow Jackets to open their 2026 season before challenging Weber State and Northwestern. In Big 12 play, Colorado will see the defending conference champion Texas Tech Red Raiders and five other teams that qualified for a bowl game last season.
- at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (Sept. 5)
- vs. Weber State Wildcats (Sept. 12)
- at Northwestern Wildcats (Sept. 19)
- at Baylor Bears (Sept. 26)
- vs. Texas Tech Red Raiders (Oct. 3)
- vs. Utah Utes (Oct. 17)
- at Oklahoma State Cowboys (Oct. 24)
- vs. Kansas State Wildcats (Oct. 31)
- at Arizona State Sun Devils (Nov. 7)
- vs. Houston Cougars (Nov. 14)
- at Cincinnati Bearcats (Nov. 21)
- vs. UCF Knights (Nov. 28)
Jack Carlough is lead reporter for Colorado Buffaloes on SI. Jack graduated from the University of Colorado with a bachelor's degree in journalism and minors in business and sports media. Born and raised in the Boulder area, Jack began covering Colorado athletics in 2018 and was the head sports editor of the CU Independent during his college career. More recently, he spent over three years as the managing editor of the USA Today Sports Network's Colorado Buffaloes Wire, where he covered Colorado's hiring of head football coach Deion Sanders. Other publications Jack has written for include the Boulder Daily Camera, Left Hand Valley Courier and SB Nation’s Ralphie Report. In 2022, the Colorado Press Association awarded Jack second place in its annual Class 5 Best Sports Column Writing category.