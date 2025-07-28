Colorado Buffaloes' Deion Sanders Addresses Quit Rumors Due To Health Reasons
Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders has been battling an undisclosed medical condition that has kept him away from the football program over the last couple months.
In an unprecedented move, Sanders held a press conference with his medical team on Monday morning and addressed his health. Dr. Janet Kukreja revealed they removed Sanders' bladder after doctors discovered a tumor on his bladder. The procedure was successful, and Kukreja reported that Sanders is cured from the cancer.
While there has been speculation and rumors that Sanders would quit or step away from the Colorado program, "Coach Prime" doubled down on his commitment to the Buffaloes.
"We're gonna get started with sort of like a timeline on what's all has been transpiring. I know you're probably thinking something's gonna happen today that ain't gonna happen. I don't know where you get the news from. We're gonna kind of break it down to you," said Sanders.
"It wasn't easy. Men, everybody get checked out because if it wasn't for me, getting tested for something else, they wouldn't have stumbled up on this. And make sure you go to the get the right care because without wonderful people like this, I probably wouldn't be sitting here today because it grew so expeditiously," Sanders said when explaining his recovery.
Multiple accounts on Twitter/X speculated about Sanders' stepping away from the program, including one from @CollegeFBPortal that claimed sources said Sanders would announce it at the press conference.
Sanders is no stranger to speculation that he is departing Colorado. Back in November of 2024 Sanders addressed his desire to stay in Boulder, despite interest from the Dallas Cowboys.
"I'm happy where I am, man," Sanders said. "I've got a kickstand down. You know what a kickstand is? ... That means I'm resting. I'm good, I'm happy, I'm excited. I'm enthusiastic about where I am. I love it here, truly do."
Sanders handles constant media attention and coaching pressures. The profession is undoubtedly demanding. Many coaches in college and pros have had to take leaves of absence or retire, due to ongoing health issues. Gregg Popovich stepped down as head coach of the San Antonio Spurs due to a mild stroke, Kansas coach Bill Self experienced heart-related issues that lead to him missing games, Urban Meyer retired from coaching at Ohio State due to a cyst in his brain.
Colorado fans are concerned for the 57-year-old Coach Prime's long-term health.
In 2022, while coaching at Jackson State, Sanders underwent multiple surgeries on his foot, resulting in the amputation of two toes. Despite those setbacks, he returned to the Jackson State sidelines with an intensity that made him a Hall of Fame player.
Sanders discussed his health issues more in depth during a podcast with former NFL cornerback Asante Samuel in May, revealing that he has lost 14 pounds. "Coach Prime" had been recovering at his house in Texas and missed summer football camps in Boulder.
During Sanders time away from the team, other members of the Buffaloes coaching staff have stepped up. Colorado head strength and conditioning coach Andreu Swasey has been vocal and motivating while Sanders recuperates.
Sanders is one of the most recognizable and popular college football coaches in the nation. He is forward-thinking as an ambassador of the sport.
The Buffaloes are gearing up for their third season under Sanders and there are not shortages of storylines or attention.
After finishing 9-4 (7-2 Big 12) in 2024, can Colorado continue it's winning ways without star quarterback Shedeur Sanders and two-way star Travis Hunter? Will "Coach Prime" be healthy enough to lead the team all season? How will the quarterback competition between transfer Kaidon Salter and freshman Julian Lewis shake out?
Colorado kicks off the 2025-26 football season on August 29 vs. Georgia Tech at Folsom Field.