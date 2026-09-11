Deion Sanders Fires Off Warning Ahead of Weber State Matchup

The Colorado Buffaloes received nine days of rest following their physical 2026 debut with Georgia Tech.

Colorado now walks into Folsom Field for the first time this season, having a chance to start 2-0 for the first time since Coach Deion Sanders' first season in 2023.

The nation already believes the Buffaloes will accomplish just that against Weber State. After all, the oddsmakers list the Buffaloes as a massive 34.5-point favorite ahead of the Sept. 12 showdown. Yet Sanders fired off a stern warning involving his Buffaloes squad.

Deion Sanders Warning Ahead of Colorado vs. Weber State

Colorado head coach Deion Sanders speaks to reporters during Big 12 Conference Football Media Days at The Star. | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Walking in as a near 40-point favorite will have many fans believing the favorite can walk in and have it easy for that game. Suddenly, the nation believes the Buffaloes will be off to a fast start before week three of the season arrives.

Sanders, however, thinks otherwise ahead of the Weber State showdown.

"Weber State is well-coached," Sanders began during his appearance on the Colorado Football Coaches Show. "As a team, they can't wait to challenge us in all areas. So I'm pretty sure they're going to want to come in here and really show out. It's a team that's not going to lay down. We're going to have to fight, and we're going to have to be dominant from start to finish."

But Sanders also delivered this big message to the Boulder media about how his group is planning to respond to the challenge the Wildcats present.

"They’re not going to let up this week whatsoever,” Sanders said. “You’re going to see a group of young men pick up where they left off and try to punish somebody.”

Challenges Weber State can pose for Colorado

Sep 6, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Weber State Wildcats kicker Sloan Calder (69) celebrates as he scores a field goal during the fourth quarter of the game against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sanders and Colorado defensive coordinator Chris Marve are facing an offense that can score at will. Weber State coach Eric Kjar brings his area of expertise on offense and also calls the plays there.

Weber State put up 30 in its season-opening win over Northern Colorado to start its 2026 campaign. But then poured 42 on Southern Utah, despite taking the five-point loss there. Weber State rolls with a power spread offensive approach that presents physical, downhill elements out of the traditional spread passing look.

Sep 6, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Weber State Wildcats quarterback Jackson Gilkey (2) throws the ball during the third quarter of the game against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Wildcats start with quarterback Nate Dahle behind center, who brings more of a runner element to the field. Dahle is averaging 5.2 yards per carry and has scored twice when answering his own number. But he's tossed two touchdowns with 336 yards passing.

Wide receiver Noah Njar is his top target, catching 15 passes already for 264 yards with four touchdowns. Running back Spencer Ferguson leads the backfield with 165 rushing yards and is averaging 5.9 yards per carry, along with two scores.

But it's not Njar who poses a big coaching challenge for Sanders, Marve, offensive coordinator Brennan Marion and the rest of the Colorado staff.

Colorado Facing Ex-Big 12 Assistant

Sep 3, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) rushes the ball against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets during the first half at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Weber State defensive coordinator Gavin Fowler has seen Sanders' Colorado teams firsthand. As a former BYU Cougars assistant.

Fowler served as assistant safeties coach of the Cougars in 2025. Therefore, he was on the coaching staff during BYU's 24-21 win last season in Boulder.

But that's not all, as Fowler served as a defensive analyst and worked with the Cougar safeties from 2022 to 2024. Meaning he also saw two of Sanders' Colorado teams in the Big 12.

Sep 3, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) drops back to pass against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the first half at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Fowler will more than likely test Colorado quarterback Julian "JuJu" Lewis out of the gate. Lewis struggled to get the passing attack in sync right away against the Yellow Jackets until the final offensive drive. Best believe he'll mix his Wildcat coverages with his safety background and force Lewis to beat them with his legs, which isn't his strength.

Yet Lewis and Marion likely have identified lots of holes in the Weber State defense in scrutinizing its last two games. Colorado likely saw the breakdowns inside the red zone out of the Wildcats against Southern Utah and will aim to exploit that. Regardless, Sanders believes this Colorado team is in for an early challenge against the Big Sky representative.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook for the latest news.