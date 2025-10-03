Buffs Beat

Colorado Coach Deion Sanders Gives Blunt Response To Mandated Injury Reports

Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders is one who will give his honest opinions on the landscape of college football. One recent change is that the Big 12 conference has its teams release injury reports each week. Sanders gave a blunt response to releasing the reports ahead of each game.

Nov 23, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Colorado head coach Deion Sanders watches the run of play during the 3rd quarter between the Kansas Jayhawks and the Colorado Buffaloes at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nick Tre. Smith-Imagn Images
Nov 23, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Colorado head coach Deion Sanders watches the run of play during the 3rd quarter between the Kansas Jayhawks and the Colorado Buffaloes at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nick Tre. Smith-Imagn Images / Nick Tre. Smith-Imagn Images
Over the past couple of years, college football programs have begun releasing injury reports ahead of games. The Big Ten Conference was among the first to require availability reports in 2023, and the rest of college football has since caught up, including the Big 12.

Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders is not one who is afraid to voice his opinions on the landscape of college football. Sanders recently revealed his views on releasing injury reports.

Sanders' Opinion On Releasing Injury Reports

Oct 28, 2023; Pasadena, California, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders reacts during the game against the UCLA Bruins at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

One of the biggest factors in releasing injury reports is that it has helped those who bet on games. While speaking on his weekly coaches' show, Sanders discussed how gambling is one of the biggest reasons teams have to release injury reports before games.

“You’ve got to fill it out, because it’s part of, I think, gambling in college football, which we’re being asked to fill it out. That’s what it’s all about,” Sanders said. “I hate that, we have to fill it out so people can bet on our games. But you’ve got some guys being banged up, they’ll be back here or there, but you have to put them on the list.”

“A lot of them are going to play, some of them are not going to play for certain. But you never compare, because you don’t know how important that guy is on their team, or how important this guy is on our team,” Sanders continued.

Sep 6, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Delaware Fightin Blue Hens at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

On the injury report, teams could list the majority of their squad because players are dealing with issues, but not all injuries are always on the same level. Sanders expressed that the issue is not just having to release the report, but that they have to be fully honest, or the backlash will be high.

“We’re honest, because, with me, if it’s not right, they’re going to hang us and crucify us,” Sanders continued. “But we’re forthright with that. But it’s a testament to having the depth that I’ve always spoken about.”

Sep 6, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Kaidon Salter (3) runs for a touchdown in the first quarter against the Delaware Fightin Blue Hens at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Sanders has proven that he will be as honest as possible when submitting injury reports. The Buffaloes will face the TCU Horned Frogs on Saturday, Oct. 4. Ahead of the game, the initial injury report features a substantial number of players, including quarterback Kaidon Salter.

While Salter is listed as probable, if there were a setback this week with the quarterback and Colorado did not start him last minute, Sanders and the Buffaloes would face backlash for not listing him. To be safe and upfront, Salter is listed on the injury report, but he is likely to play in week 6.

Colorado Looking To Stay Healthy vs. TCU

Nov 4, 2023; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during the game against the Oregon State Beavers at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Chet Strange-Imagn Images / Chet Strange-Imagn Images

As the Colorado Buffaloes head into week 6 of the college football season, the program has yet to have a bye week. The Buffaloes still have two games before getting rest. Having to play seven straight weeks without a bye can be taxing on the body, resulting in a long injury report.

The Colorado Buffaloes are 2-3, going 0-2 in Big 12 conference play to start the season. The team is coming off a tough loss against the No. 23 BYU Cougars, but Colorado did put up a strong fight.

Colorado will be traveling for their week 6 game to face the 3-1 TCU. Neither team has won a conference game this season, and a lot will be on the line. Sanders will hope that his squad is healthy against the Horned Frogs as the Buffaloes look to pull off the upset on the road.

The Colorado Buffaloes will kick off against the TCU Horned Frogs on Saturday, Oct. 4, at 5:30 p.m. MT. The game will take place at Amon G. Carter Stadium.

