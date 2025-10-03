Colorado Coach Deion Sanders Gives Blunt Response To Mandated Injury Reports
Over the past couple of years, college football programs have begun releasing injury reports ahead of games. The Big Ten Conference was among the first to require availability reports in 2023, and the rest of college football has since caught up, including the Big 12.
Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders is not one who is afraid to voice his opinions on the landscape of college football. Sanders recently revealed his views on releasing injury reports.
Sanders' Opinoin On Releasing Injury Reports
One of the biggest factors in releasing injury reports is that it has helped those who bet on games. While speaking on his weekly coaches' show, Sanders discussed how gambling is one of the biggest reasons teams have to release injury reports before games.
“You’ve got to fill it out, because it’s part of, I think, gambling in college football, which we’re being asked to fill it out. That’s what it’s all about,” Sanders said. “I hate that, we have to fill it out so people can bet on our games. But you’ve got some guys being banged up, they’ll be back here or there, but you have to put them on the list.”
“A lot of them are going to play, some of them are not going to play for certain. But you never compare, because you don’t know how important that guy is on their team, or how important this guy is on our team,” Sanders continued.
On the injury report, teams could list the majority of their squad because players are dealing with issues, but not all injuries are always on the same level. Sanders expressed that the issue is not just having to release the report, but that they have to be fully honest, or the backlash will be high.
MORE: Colorado Buffaloes' Kaidon Salter Has Surprising Quarterback Ranking
MORE: Deion Sanders Explains Why Colorado Buffaloes Haven't Shifted To Zone Defense
MORE: Shedeur Sanders Sends Powerful Message to Colorado Buffaloes Locker Room
MORE: Deion Sanders Provides Clarity On Colorado Buffaloes Quarterback Situation
“We’re honest, because, with me, if it’s not right, they’re going to hang us and crucify us,” Sanders continued. “But we’re forthright with that. But it’s a testament to having the depth that I’ve always spoken about.”
Sanders has proven that he will be as honest as possible when submitting injury reports. The Buffaloes will face the TCU Horned Frogs on Saturday, Oct. 4. Ahead of the game, the initial injury report features a substantial number of players, including quarterback Kaidon Salter.
While Salter is listed as probable, if there were a setback this week with the quarterback and Colorado did not start him last minute, Sanders and the Buffaloes would face backlash for not listing him. To be safe and upfront, Salter is listed on the injury report, but he is likely to play in week 6.
Colorado Looking To Stay Healthy vs. TCU
As the Colorado Buffaloes head into week 6 of the college football season, the program has yet to have a bye week. The Buffaloes still have two games before getting rest. Having to play seven straight weeks without a bye can be taxing on the body, resulting in a long injury report.
The Colorado Buffaloes are 2-3, going 0-2 in Big 12 conference play to start the season. The team is coming off a tough loss against the No. 23 BYU Cougars, but Colorado did put up a strong fight.
Colorado will be traveling for their week 6 game to face the 3-1 TCU. Neither team has won a conference game this season, and a lot will be on the line. Sanders will hope that his squad is healthy against the Horned Frogs as the Buffaloes look to pull off the upset on the road.
The Colorado Buffaloes will kick off against the TCU Horned Frogs on Saturday, Oct. 4, at 5:30 p.m. MT. The game will take place at Amon G. Carter Stadium.