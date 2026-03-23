Three Colorado Transfers That Will Be Key to the Buffaloes' Success Next Season

The Colorado Buffaloes have brought in several transfers during the offseason, and a number of these transfers will be relied upon to produce in the 2026 season.

Coach Deion Sanders became a lot more hands-on this recruiting cycle, which has allowed Colorado to get players who have produced but also fit the Buffaloes’ character and culture demands. Here are three transfers that are pivotal to the Buffs' success.

Notre Dame corner back Cree Thomas during the Notre Dame Blue-Gold spring football game at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, April 12, 2025, in South Bend. | MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Cornerback Cree Thomas

During spring practice, one of the main standouts, especially on the defensive side, has been cornerback Cree Thomas. Thomas made a huge impact as he had five interceptions during the first two practices and showcased his ball skills.

Being able to produce like this, even if it is just in practice, is something that coaches and teammates cannot deny. Thomas transfers over from Notre Dame, where he saw limited action. Snaps during the 2025 season and looks to become. A more crucial part of the defensive back room at Colorado.

In his limited reps during the 2025 season at Notre Dame, Thomas recorded one tackle and one pass breakup. Thomas does need more game experience to prove he has a capable corner, and there is a potential that at Colorado, he may be able to do just that.

Thomas’ 6-0 and 190-pound frame gives him great physical traits to use as a corner and coverage, and as someone who could tackle in the run game.

Based on lots of transfers and the cornerback room being very young, Thomas has an opportunity to work himself into the rotation with fellow corners like Justin Eaglin, Paul Omodia, Preston Ashley, and RJ Johnson.

Linebacker Tyler Martinez drops back in pass coverage as the Aggies opened their season on Saturday night against the Bryant Bulldogs at Aggie Memorial Stadium. | Jaime Guzman/Special the Sun-News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Linebacker Tyler Martinez

Colorado linebacker Tyler Martinez will be relied upon to fit gaps in the run game and cloud quarterback vision over the middle to check downs to running backs and tight ends.

Unfortunately, Martinez suffered a season-ending injury, which limited into four games, in 2025. But Martinez was still able to produce it at a high level. At New Mexico State, Martinez was able to rack up 27 tackles, one tackle for loss, four pass breakups, one interception, and one forced fumble.

Martinez, throughout his career, has shown that he has the skill set to consistently be around the ball and make plays, whether that be on the ball carrier or creating turnovers and deflections.

Martinez has a challenge to get on the field with competition like Gideon Lampron and Liona Lefau. However, because of the strength of the linebacker room, Colorado will never miss a beat as Martinez provides just as much ability as the starters do.

Nov 1, 2025; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose State Spartans wide receiver Danny Scudero (10) runs in for the touchdown after the catch against the Hawaii Rainbow Wahine during the third quarter at CEFCU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images | Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images

Wide Receiver Danny Scudero

On the offensive side, the receiver room has suffered several injuries. As a result, transfer receiver Danny Scudero may have to lead the way for the Buffs wide receivers. Throughout the spring practices, Scudero has been able to take over at times and show why he has an opportunity to be Colorado’s top wide receiver in 2026.

Scudero also has that opportunity because of what he put on tape during 2025 as he led the nation in receiving. Last season with San Jose State, Scudero totaled 88 receptions for 1,297 yards and 10 touchdowns. Scudero also averaged 14.7 yards per catch.

Colorado’s receiver room also includes players like DeAndre Moore Jr., Joseph Williams, Hykeem Williams, Kam Perry, and Ernest Campbell, who could all make a tremendous impact on the Buffaloes offense.

In a receiver room that is very talented and could be considered one of Colorado's strengths, Scudero may very well be one of the best in the room.

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