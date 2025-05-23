Colorado Buffaloes, Deion Sanders Looking To Land Class Of 2026 Quarterback Recruit?
While the Colorado Buffaloes have ample depth at quarterback heading into the 2025 season, coach Deion Sanders would likely benefit from landing a class of 2026 commitment at the most important position in college football.
Liberty Flames transfer Kaidon Salter signed with the Buffs in December and is favored to earn the team's starting quarterback job over incoming freshman Julian "JuJu" Lewis. Behind those two, rising redshirt sophomore Ryan Staub still has three years of eligibility remaining after backing up Shedeur Sanders the past two seasons.
The current expectation is for Lewis to learn behind Salter this fall before assuming Colorado's starting job in 2026, but adding another young quarterback to backup Lewis could prove fruitful in the long run. Plus, competition at quarterback only stands to make the room better.
In an article written by ESPN college football reporter and national recruiting analyst Eli Lederman, Colorado was named one of 11 teams expected to pursue a class of 2026 quarterback. Lederman broke those 11 into three tiers: teams that "need to land a top quarterback in the 2026 class," teams that will "remain active" in the market, and teams that don't need a 2026 quarterback but may grab one regardless. The Buffs fell into the second category due to Lewis' presence and the slew of 2026 quarterbacks linked to Colorado.
Still, Colorado has maintained a presence on the 2026 quarterback trail this spring. The Buffaloes were finalists for three-star Mississippi State pledge Brodie McWhorter, four-star Michigan State commit Kayd Coffman and three-star recruit Luke Fahey among their most recent offers. Most prominently, Colorado remains as one of seven schools in the mix for four-star pocket passer Oscar Rios (No. 193 in ESPN 300), who will close a busy run of spring officials with a trip to see coach Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes on June 20.- Eli Lederman
McWhorter, Coffman, Fahey and Rios are all intriguing names to watch as Colorado continues to build its 2026 recruiting class. And although McWhorter and Coffman are currently committed elsewhere, "Coach Prime" has a long track record of flipping top recruits, including Lewis, who was initially set with the USC Trojans.
Ahead of his June visit to Boulder, Rios recently named Colorado to his top seven schools alongside Oklahoma State, Virginia Tech, UCLA, Arizona, Utah and Kentucky. The Downey, California, quarterback plans to announce his college commitment on June 25, per Rivals.
Fahey, who also hails from California, announced an offer from Colorado on May 8. He plans to visit the defending national champion Ohio State Buckeyes on June 20, according to On3.
Colorado currently owns two class of 2026 commitments: three-star EDGE Domata Peko Jr. and three-star tight end Gavin Mueller.
Lederman named the LSU Tigers, Florida State Seminoles and Ole Miss Rebels as the three teams most needing a class of 2026 quarterback. Along with Colorado, the second tier featured the Auburn Tigers, North Carolina Tar Heels, Oklahoma Sooners and South Carolina Gamecocks.