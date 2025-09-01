Colorado Buffaloes, Deion Sanders' Loss Shows Why Patience Is Important
The Colorado Buffaloes kicked off the season with a tough loss at home against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, 27-20. Colorado coach Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes lost several players from the 2024 season, and this was the first game to see who would step up this year.
Not only was this the first game with Colorado Buffaloes’ starting quarterback Kaidon Salter, but there were many new receivers who had to step up as well. With the first game of the season under the team’s belt, there is one important takeaway from the matchup, which is that patience is important for the 2025 Buffaloes.
Patience Is Key For Colorado Buffaloes Offense
The biggest difference heading into this season is the roster changes, especially on offense. In addition to Salter starting his first game with the team, the team lost four of its top wide receivers, including reigning Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter.
With that, the Colorado offense had its moments where it showed potential, but the team did not take advantage of its opportunities. In the first quarter of the game, the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets gave up three turnovers. The Buffaloes were able to get into the end zone after getting the ball off the first turnover, but after that, the offense did not take advantage of Georgia Tech’s mistakes.
Missing out on the key moments shows why patience will be important for Colorado this season. There were moments in the game where it looked as though the offense had a high potential, starting with Salter, but the team is not there yet.
Salter’s First Start With Colorado
While Salter previously started with the Liberty Flames, this was his first game at Folsom Field, and the crowd was electric. With that, Salter had to adjust to playing in the stadium that loud and was seen covering his ears to hear the coaching staff better.
While there is room to grow, Salter showed bursts of true potential, which is why the Buffaloes offense may just need time to adjust. In the fourth quarter, when Colorado was down by seven, Salter and the offense had a good drive down field to tie up the game. He used his legs to either extend the play or run for positive yardage. Salter rushed for the touchdown that tied the game, giving Colorado a fighting chance.
The Colorado quarterback finished his first start with 17 completions for 159 yards and one touchdown. He also rushed for 43 yards and one touchdown. He passed the ball around to several targets, which shows that many of the receivers will have the chance to step up this season.
What Sanders wants to see more of from Salter is his ability to use his legs. Salter’s running ability can open up the offense even more, as seen in the fourth quarter scoring drive.
“I think he should have ran, and he threw. I don’t want him to prove to us that he could throw the ball. We know he could throw the ball. He’s a dual threat, and we want him to be a dual threat. But I don’t think we lost the game because of Kaidon Salter, by any means, he put us in a situation to win,” Sanders said after the game.
Getting The Running Backs Involved
Senior running back DeKalon Taylor only had one rushing attempt, but was a solid target for Salter. He finished the game with three receptions for 38 yards and one touchdown. With how well he played once he had the ball in his hand, he could turn into a difference maker for the team if given the opportunity.
Sophomore running back Micah Welch earned the brunt of the reps when Colorado ran the ball. He had 11 carries for 64 yards. If the Colorado offense can get the run game going, that will be able to open up the offense, and the team can drive the ball downfield more often.
The Colorado run game already saw an improvement from last season, as the team had 31 rushing attempts, the third-highest in the Sanders era. If the offense can get going with running the ball, the Buffaloes can compete in the Big 12 this season.
The Colorado Buffaloes' offense had plays that showed the team’s potential, which makes the biggest takeaway from the season opener that patience is key for the team this year.
The Colorado Buffaloes will next face the Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens on Sept. 6 at 1:30 p.m. MT.