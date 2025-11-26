Prediction For Colorado Buffaloes Final Game vs. Kansas State
The Colorado Buffaloes are 3-8 with just one Big 12 conference win, heading into the final game of the season. Colorado coach Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes will face the Kansas State Wildcats on Saturday, looking to end the year on a high note.
How To Watch
When: Saturday, Nov. 29 at 10 a.m. MT.
Where: Bill Snyder Family Stadium in Manhattan, Kansas.
TV Broadcast: FS1
Radio Call: KOA 850 AM & 94.1 FM
Betting Odds
The Colorado Buffaloes are 17.5-point underdogs against the Kansas State Wildcats on FanDuel Sportsbook. The moneyline for Colorado is +640, and the point total is set at 50.5.
Colorado’s Offense Without Julian Lewis
The Colorado Buffaloes have started quarterback Julian Lewis for the team's previous two games, but he will not be playing against the Wildcats on Saturday. After appearing in four games already this year, Lewis is choosing to save his redshirt.
As much as experience is helpful for a young quarterback, with the team out of bowl contention, it makes sense for Lewis to redshirt to have the option to play an extra year down the line.
Without Lewis, the team will be playing quarterback Kaidon Salter, who was the starter heading into the season. Salter has passed for 1,242 yards, 10 touchdowns, and six interceptions. He has been sacked 16 times and has a 63.1 completion percentage.
One of the highlights of Salter’s game is his ability to run the ball. Despite not starting the past two weeks, he still has the second-most rushing yards on the team (293) and the most rushing touchdowns (5).
The player who leads the team in rushing yards is running back Micah Welch. Welch has had 86 carries for 364 yards and two touchdowns.
Wide receivers Omarion Miller and Joseph Williams both have 37 receptions this season and have stepped up for the offense. Miller leads the team with 687 yards and eight touchdown receptions. Williams has totaled 489 yards and four touchdowns.
Colorado vs. Kansas State Prediction
The Colorado Buffaloes will fall short, losing the game against Kansas State 37-23.
Colorado’s Defense Looks To Step Up
The Colorado Buffaloes' defense has struggled this season, but they have the chance to close out the season on a high note.
The Buffaloes's defense ranks No. 108 in the nation for their defensive stop rate, 55.6 percent, allowing an average of 2.54 points per drive. They have also allowed opponents to pass for 7.57 yards per attempt and 211.2 yards per game.
Despite the struggle, the Buffaloes forced four turnovers, recovering three fumbles and caught one interception
Buffaloes’ cornerback Preston Hodge is a playmaker with 13 passes defended and one interception. Colorado safety Tawfiq Byard leads the team with 78 total tackles and has caught one interception and forced two fumbles.
Colorado To Prevent Kansas State Bowl Eligibility
The Kansas State Wildcats are 5-6, still fighting for bowl eligibility. It is a must-win game for the Wildcats, who are coming off a tough loss against the No. 12 Utah Utes. Also being the home team, the Kansas State Wildcats will be a tough competitor for the Buffaloes.
Kansas State’s quarterback Avery Johnson has passed for 2,270 yards and 18 touchdowns. He has a 59.9 completion percentage and has been sacked 13 times this season. This is a chance for Colorado’s defensive backs to step up, but the Buffaloes will have to be prepared to stop Johnson in the red zone. He has rushed for 441 yards and eight touchdowns.
One of Johnson’s top targets is wide receiver Jayce Brown. Brown has racked up 712 yards and five touchdowns. Despite Brown's success this season, he suffered an injury against Oklahoma State, and Kansas State coach Chris Klieman said the wide receiver is likely done for the season.
Running back Joe Jackson leads the team with 146 carries for 769 yards and five touchdowns. The Wildcats run the ball often, averaging 5.1 yards per carry, putting Colorado’s run defense to the test.
Linebacker Desmond Purnell will be a player for the Colorado offense to watch for. He totals 63 tackles, 2.5 sacks, two interceptions, and one forced fumble. Defensive lineman Cody Stufflebean leads the team with 4.5 sacks, and Salter will have to be ready to scramble from him to avoid the tackle.
