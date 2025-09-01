Three Concerning Stats From Colorado Buffaloes' Season Opener: Too Little DeKalon Taylor?
Looking back on the Colorado Buffaloes' season-opening loss to the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, a few statistics stand out as concerning.
Certain playmakers weren't given the opportunity to post tangible numbers, the Buffs' run defense struggled to contain Georgia Tech quarterback Haynes King, and Colorado failed to capitalize on three early turnovers. Fortunately, most of the Buffs' shortfalls from Friday are correctable with improved game planning or personnel changes, and coach Deion Sanders now has a better grasp of his team's strengths and weaknesses.
Below are three concerning stats from Colorado's 27-20 loss to Georgia Tech:
DeKalon Taylor's Limited Usage
After shining throughout fall camp, running back DeKalon Taylor was present for only 12 of Colorado's 60 offensive plays on Friday, according to DNVR's Scott Procter. The Incarnate Word transfer had just one carry for two yards, although fellow running back Micah Welch performed well in the rushing attack with 64 yards on 11 carries.
Taylor was perhaps most impressive as a pass catcher, closing his Colorado debut with three receptions for 38 yards and a touchdown. For offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur, scripting plays to get Taylor the ball in space is a must in Week 2.
"I feel like what I bring to this offense is my speed and my versatility," Taylor said early in fall camp. "Overall, just a great teammate. I'm always wanting the next guy to win, even if it's not me. If my teammates are winning, we're all winning."
Omarion Miller's One Catch
Equally as concerning, standout wide receiver Omarion Miller closed the night with only one catch for 39 yards. If Miller is healthy heading into Saturday's game against Delaware, he's another offensive playmaker that needs to get more touches.
The rest of Colorado's wide receivers combined for only seven catches (58 yards). Sincere Brown, a talented transfer from Campbell, didn't record any receptions.
"We're gonna get it right," Sanders said of Colorado's lack of wideout usage. "We're gonna get that right. I promise you, we gonna get that right. When they had opportunities, they made plays. We're gonna get that right."
Short-Yardage Defense
Georgia Tech's offense is certainly built to dominate on third-and-short because of its strong option attack, but things could've gone a lot differently if Colorado's defense managed an extra stop or two. In third-down situations where Georgia Tech needed four or fewer yards to gain a first down, the Yellow Jackets went 5-for-6.
Although not as demoralizing as allowing a third-and-long conversion, Colorado's defense has some work to do in short-yardage situations.
Colorado will be back at Folsom Field on Saturday for a Week 2 matchup against the Delaware Blue Hens (1:30 p.m MT, Fox).