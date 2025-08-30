Deion Sanders' Half Time Speech Addresses Biggest Errors In Colorado Buffaloes Loss
The Colorado Buffaloes faced their first loss of the season against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, 27-20. The Buffaloes' defense came out firing in the first half with three turnovers, but Colorado quarterback Kaidon Salter and the offense could not capitalize on it.
The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets faced multiple self-inflicted errors, such as quarterback Haynes King throwing an interception, caught by Buffalo cornerback DJ McKinney.
The other turnovers came from Colorado linebacker Martvavius French, who recovered two fumbles, showing his urgency on the field. With the Yellow Jackets having a slow start, Colorado should have been able to have the lead heading into the second half.
What Sanders Said At Halftime
The Colorado Buffaloes were down by three at halftime despite the defensive success. At halftime, Colorado coach Deion Sanders gathered the team together, urging them to do more and take advantage of each opportunity given to them.
“They keep saying that we started off great. But we ain’t moved the ball since. Coaches as well as players, we gotta do better than this. Three turnovers and that’s all we got to show for?” Sanders said via Shedeur Sanders Jr.
“We gonna be more creative. We gonna get the ball outside, we gonna get the ball inside, and we gonna go down the field and score. We got that? And guys, when you make a mistake, quit having and throwing a pity party. Flush it and let it go,” Sanders continued. “Let’s go out there and dominate.”
Only scoring one touchdown in the first half when the team had three turnovers is one of the biggest reasons Colorado did not walk away with the win. The Colorado offense did not take advantage of its opportunity and will have to grow from it moving forward to compete in the Big 12.
Poor Clock Management
There was also poor time management in the second half that the Buffaloes must improve on. The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets took the lead in the final two minutes of the game. While Colorado had time, Sanders did not use the two available time-outs, and the offense ran out of time.
It was Salter’s first game as Colorado’s starting quarterback. He finished the game with 159 passing yards and one touchdown. He showed his potential running the ball as well, rushing for 43 yards and one touchdown, which gave Colorado a fighting chance in the fourth quarter.
On the final drive, Salter took a shot downfield that he likely did not have to do yet, which ultimately led to more time running off the clock. This is something both Salter and the offense must work on as the season continues.
Colorado Defense
Defensively, while there were errors, the Colorado Buffaloes showed grit and high potential. One area where the defense must improve is stopping the run. The defense allowed King to rush too many times, leading to big plays and a Georgia Tech win. The Yellow Jackets quarterback finished the game with 156 rushing yards and three touchdowns.
The defense showed bursts that they have what it takes to win, but they must fix the errors. The defensive unit could make or break the team when Colorado reaches Big 12 conference play. The defense has to step up and be ready to stop the run.
The Colorado Buffaloes will have to take Sanders' speech to heart, move forward from the loss, and try to turn things around next week.
After falling to a 0-1 record to start the season Colorado Buffaloes will next face the Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens on Sept. 6 at 1:30 p.m. MT at Folsom Field.