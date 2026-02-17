The Most Integral Players For Colorado's Success This Fall

For the Colorado Buffaloes to start believing again, coach Deion Sanders needs faith-makers.

Coach Prime went far and wide this past offseason for improvement, and while seismic individual impact doesn't grow on trees, it can bleed through in the right system.

Dec 28, 2024; San Antonio, TX, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders walks on the field between plays during the first quarter against the Brigham Young Cougars at Alamodome. | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

It's why he didn't chase another Heisman-winning wide receiver/cornerback like Travis Hunter or one of the portal's high-profile quarterbacks to mimic Shedeur Sanders' effects. He stopped worrying about anomalies and trusted reason, ratcheting up trust in quarterback Julian Lewis and supporting him with a fresh scheme through offensive coordinator Brennan Marion.

But as college football's nature calls for, Sanders snagged many pieces that can kick Colorado into a second gear in 2026. In six different position groups (three offense, three defense), those possible force multipliers await instruction.

Bo Hughley, Left Tackle

Nov 29, 2024; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs offensive lineman Bo Hughley (59) holds up Andrew Smart, son of head coach Kirby Smart, after a victory over the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in eight overtimes at Sanford Stadium. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

As one of the nation's best programs, it's easy for the Georgia Bulldogs to stow away talent for fit's sake. Hughley showed flashes, but for the most part, he was passed over. But unknowingly, he walked into the situation that needed him most.

Following the sudden departure of star left tackle Jordan Seaton, Colorado needs a rock to place on Lewis's blind side. Hughley primarily played right tackle with the Bulldogs, but has the 6-7, 295-pound frame and inklings of dominance to become a worthy successor.

Richard Young, Running Back

Sep 6, 2025; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama running back Richard Young (9) runs through a hole in the middle of the UL Monroe defense at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium. | Gary Cosby Jr.-Imagn Images

With Marion set to instill a flurry of new norms within Colorado's offense, it's hard to tell who will fit in and who will get left behind. However, a much more poignant guesstimate is what one would look like upon said fit panning out. After three years with the Alabama Crimson Tide, Young would raise the bar for the running back room.

The Buffaloes have been through this before. A transfer from Alabama arrives with heavy hype, stands out for his measurables despite limited numbers and flops — see defensive tackle Jehiem Oatis. However, Young has tape worthy of a shot in the lower rung of Power Four.

Built at 5-11 and 212 pounds, he never found a niche with the Tide but should have one in Marion's Go-Go offense.

DeAndre Moore Jr., Wide Receiver

Sep 6, 2025; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr. (0) leads players on to the field before the game against the San Jose State Spartans at Darrell K Royal-Texas | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

All things considered, Moore has everything necessary to make a dramatic mark on Colorado's pass game. He was the Texas Longhorns' second-leading receiver over the past two seasons, where he mastered a system Marion took inspiration from.

Ezra Christensen, Defensive Tackle

Tennessee quarterback Jake Merklinger (12) during Tennessee's game against New Mexico State in Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Nov. 15, 2025.e | Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

After ironing out an eligibility dispute, Christensen is ready to rejuvenate Colorado's defensive line. He was one of the nation's highest-graded at his position and led it in quarterback hurries.

While his unheralded production came at New Mexico State, if he can plug a gap, he can plug a gap. Christensen should remedy numerous defensive concerns, and if he spearheads an elite pass rush, it can cover for shortcomings elsewhere.

Gideon Lampron, Linebacker

Bowling Green Falcons cornerback JoJo Johnson (10) tackles Cincinnati Bearcats wide receiver Noah Jennings (8) in the fourth quarter of the NCAA football game between the Cincinnati Bearcats and Bowling Green Falcons at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati on Sept. 6, 2025. | Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

After an awful year for Colorado's defense at the linebacker position and in terms of leadership, Lampron was brought in to address both. He was a Phil Steele All-American honorable mention as one of the MAC's top linebackers and one of four captains at Bowling Green.

He led the Falcons with 119 tackles, 17.5 of which were. He was the only player in the country with 100+ tackles and 15+ stops for loss. And with a middle name like ESPN, you must become worthy of a top 10 play or two.

Boo Carter, Safety

Sep 20, 2025; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers defensive back Boo Carter (23) returns a punt against the UAB Blazers during the first quarter at Neyland Stadium. | Randy Sartin-Imagn Images

Carter might be the most compelling person in Colorado's building entering next season. The former SEC All-Freshman selection as a returner stood out at safety with the Tennessee Volunteers over the past two years before disciplinary issues got him kicked off the team.

Sanders isn't one to tolerate horseplay, so Carter will have to get his act right. But if he does, he's arguably the Buffs' most dynamic presence with the ability to make a difference at safety, nickel corner, kick and punt returner and even running back.