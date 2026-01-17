Colorado's Most Underrated Incoming Transfer

Inhale, exhale.

Another anarchic transfer portal window has come to a close for the Colorado Buffaloes. As 38 players left, coach Deion Sanders made 36 additions and remains on the hunt, but the bulk of his long-avowed changes are complete.

Oct 11, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during the first quarter against the Iowa State Cyclones at Folsom Field. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Safety Boo Carter, wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr. and linebacker Liona Lefau headline the incoming talent, hailing from proud SEC programs. As of Saturday, 247Sports ranks Colorado's class 20th nationally and fourth in the Big 12.

However, "Coach Prime" took a different approach to much of his recruitment this January, filling positions of need through Group of Five and FCS sources.

The portal closed Friday night, and some finishing touches remain, but the Buffs have found a doozy of potential starters and depth pieces. One quarterback, two running backs, four wide receivers, a tight end, six offensive linemen, 11 defensive linemen, three linebackers, three cornerbacks, four safeties and a kicker will grace Folsom Field this fall.

And with so many new faces, it's easy for high potential to slip through the cracks. Who is the most underrated soon-to-be Buffalo?

Naeten Mitchell, Safety

Aggie defensive back Naeten Mitchell (4) brings down the ball carrier preventing a large gain as NMSU took on the Bearkats from Sam Houston State. | Jaime Guzman/Special to the Sun-News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In what's shaping up to be a loaded safety room, Mitchell might be its most productive member. Last season, he led the New Mexico State Aggies in tackles after a move from cornerback to safety.

Mitchell played all 12 games and racked up 93 stops, a mark that led Conference USA among non-linebackers (seventh overall). At 5-10 and 175 pounds, he accounted for 10 or more tackles four times, including against Power Four competition in Tennessee.

The native of Temple, Texas, was a playmaker in pass coverage, breaking up a team-high seven passes and snaring three interceptions, including a 71-yard pick-six. He also led the conference with four forced fumbles. While lacking the same buzz as Carter or former Vanderbilt captain Randon Fontenette, Mitchell has a disruptive skillset that should help recreate the impact of now-departed safety Tawfiq Byard.

Beyond Mitchel, running back Jaquail Smith and defensive end Vili Taufatofua could be diamonds in the rough for Sanders and Colorado.

Jaquail Smith, Running Back

Naples Golden Eagles defenders tackle Jones Fightin' Tigers running back Jaquail Smith (5) during the second quarter of the Class 4A state semifinal at Jones High School in Orlando, Fla., on Friday, Dec. 6, 2024. | Jonah Hinebaugh/Naples Daily News/USA Today Network-Florida / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A freshman in 2025, Smith ran roughshod with the Sacramento State Hornets under new Buffs offensive coordinator Brennan Marion. He averaged a team-high 6.7 yards per carry on the second-best run game in the FCS.

A former three-star recruit out of Jones High School in Orlando, Florida, Smith totaled 76 carries for 511 yards and five touchdowns in first college season. He ran for 135 yards and two scores against Weber State, a scheduled opponent for the Buffaloes this fall. Smitch also tacked 122 yards on Idaho, 117 versus Eastern Washington and 103 against Northern Colorado.

At a position that still ends in question marks entering year four of the Coach Prime era, Smith could possess its highest upside. His knowledge of Marion's "Go-Go" scheme should allow a strong fit alongside returning backs Micah Welch and DeKalon Taylor. The Buffs also added Damian Henderson II, another Sac State back from last season, who started his college career at Colorado State.

Vili Taufatofua, Defensive End

Nov 1, 2025; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose State Spartans defensive end Vili Taufatofua (45) tackles Hawaii Rainbow Wahine wide receiver Jackson Harris (9) during the second quarter at CEFCU Stadium. | Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images

Colorado entered the offseason in dire need of magic off the edge, struggling to get to opposing quarterbacks in 2025. Taufatofua provides a fascinating background and bag of tricks.

Descending from New Zealand, he started his career as a junior college star at New Mexico Military Institute, then transferred to Utah and didn't see much action before breaking through as a San Jose State Spartan.

The 6-3, 259-pound rusher was an All-Mountain West honorable mention last season with 34 tackles (seven for loss), three sacks, one pass breakup and a conference-best two forced fumbles.

Taufatofua should connect well with Colorado defensive line coach Domata Peko, connecting through Polynesian lineage. He brings a powerful set of pads to the Buffaloes' defensive line with experience in a Big 12 locker room.

Honorable Mentions: Defensive Lineman Ezra Christensen, Defensive End Toby Anene, Offensive Guard Jose Soto