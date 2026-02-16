Colorado's Most Underrated Recruits Entering Next Fall

In terms of retention, history hasn't favored the Colorado Buffaloes' recent recruiting efforts. But that doesn't mean it can't change.

Coach Deion Sanders has accumulated 15 prep prospects this cycle, several of whom were last-minute adds. It's tabbed as the 67th-best freshman class in the nation (247Sports), third-lowest in the Big 12, but that's only per guesstimating recruiting sites.

Colorado is still waiting on defensive lineman Joseph Peko to sign, but after the departure of his father and defensive line coach, Domata Peko, it appears unlikely. So with their group now likely final, which of the Buffaloes' recruits will most need to hang around?

Preston Ashley, Defensive Back

Brandon High cornerback Preston Ashley has been named to the Clarion Ledger 2025 Dandy Dozen. | Barbara Gauntt/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Ashley announced his allegiance to Coach Prime last Summer and has lived the black and gold since then. In the days of flips and half-hearted commitments, the defensive back who idolized Sanders growing up didn't blink and signed last December.

He's a dynamic prospect, too. Ashley is a four-star per 247Sports composite, the 28th-best safety. The native of Brandon, Mississippi, is listed 13th among prospects from the Magnolia State.

At Brandon High, Ashley amassed 203 tackles, 14 pass breakups and three interceptions. He was an all-state selection, the 7A Defensive Player of the Year, an Under Armour All-American and rostered for the Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Game.

He's as accomplished as they come and received countless Power Four offers, but what might matter most is his enthusiasm. It's a hot commodity, and with the Buffs facing question marks in the secondary, it could spark a swift ascent.

Xavier Payne, Offensive Tackle

Hailing from Canandaigua, New York, Payne earned high praise from now former Buffs tackle Jordan Seaton following his commitment last June. He'd previously been pledged to Florida State and had offers from Miami, Tennessee and Penn State.

Payne stands at a towering 6-7 and 320 pounds, cutting him out to start for two seasons at left tackle for Jones High School in Orlando, Florida. With a lofty resume and a wide-open race for the spot Seaton departed ahead, he could certainly see time sooner rather than later.

Christian Ward, Wide Receiver

IMG Academy's Christian Ward (6) runs off the field during the first quarter of a high school football matchup at Mandarin High School, Friday, Sept. 19, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The IMG Academy Ascenders defeated the Mandarin Mustangs 57-7. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Like most premier programs, Colorado has made IMG Academy a hotbed for recruiting. But unlike many, the Buffaloes have gotten most of them right. Ward will look to join a promising list that includes Seaton, defensive ends London Merritt and Alexander McPherson and center Cash Cleveland.

While they're all gone, Ward has the tools to remain in new offensive coordinator Brennan Marion's playmaker-friendly scheme. And two seasons before his time at IMG, he played alongside Buffs quarterback Julian Lewis at Carrollton High School in Georgia.

Cam Newton, Running Back

A native of Prosper, Texas, Newton was one of the most productive in a state full of sheet-stuffing running backs. He rushed for over 2,000 yards and 30 touchdowns in each of his last two seasons at Walnut Grove, earning Team MVP in all three years.

Newton's mind-boggling production earned him District and Army Bowl MVP honors. But in the Lone Star State's convoluted football ecosystem, numbers often come with grains of salt or simply get overlooked.

Such was the case with wide receiver Quentin Gibson, who joined Colorado after a decorated career at North Crowley, but with only a three-star rating. Newton can be next in line, especially if Marion's "Go-Go" offense works with numerous running backs.

Braylon Edwards, Defensive Back

Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Detailed view of a Colorado Buffalos helmet at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

A former SMU commit, Edwards has dominated at Duncanville (Texas) High School en route to back-to-back 6A Championship game appearances. He ranked fourth in his district this past season with 89 tackles, and both Rivals and ESPN ranked him among the top 100 cornerbacks of his class.

Edwards has visited with Auburn, Arkansas, Wisconsin and Utah. He touts a 5-11, 180-pound frame and should compete for action alongside Ashley in an unproven room of defensive backs.