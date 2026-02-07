Two Instant-Impact Colorado Recruits Who Could Shine As Freshmen

The Colorado Buffaloes’ offseason is in full effect, and the roster is beginning to take shape as coach Deion Sanders and his staff look to rebound from a three-win season. Sanders has reshaped more than half the roster, adding several players expected to contribute right away.

While most of the attention has been placed on incoming transfers, a pair of freshmen are quietly being overlooked. Even with Sanders’ tendency to lean on experience, there is still room for players from the recruiting class to carve out meaningful roles.

Four-star linebacker Carson Crawford and three-star offensive lineman Xavier Payne both have clear paths to early impact with the Buffaloes.

Crawford, in particular, has a strong chance to see immediate playing time alongside Texas transfer Liona Lefau and Bowling Green transfer Gideon Lampron. Crawford’s versatility and athleticism give that unit added flexibility and depth right away.

Crawford and Payne may not arrive with the same buzz as the transfers, but the opportunities for them to shine are very real. If they capitalize, the Buffaloes could gain immediate production while building stability beyond this season.

Why Carson Crawford Is One of Colorado’s Most Exciting Recruits

Crawford is going to shine in Boulder, and it's not if, but rather when. Crawford may be the most diverse incoming recruit in a while, at least not since Travis Hunter, and Sanders must find a way to get him on the field this year.

His impact may not even be contained within the linebacker position. For example, during his senior season, Crawford lined up as a linebacker, edge rusher, and even tight end, proving just how unique a talent he is.

The best position for him to be effective is linebacker, because his abilities will be well utilized there. He closed his senior year with a strong performance of 121 tackles, of which 73 were solo, 6.5 sacks, three forced fumbles and an interception.

His size, speed, and football IQ make him a matchup problem for any team at any level.

Of course, if Crawford is able to succeed with that versatility as soon as he gets to college, he certainly stands a good shot at contributing, even right off the bat with the Buffaloes. With all those instincts, he is sure to shine as one of the breakout stars this season.

Xavier Payne Could Make an Immediate Impact on Colorado’s Offensive Line

Payne is a three-star signee out of Jones High School located in Orlando, Florida, and he is ranked as 247Sports’ No. 104 best offensive lineman of this recruiting year thus far. Payne is someone who can shine due to the size he will bring as a true freshman.

Payne also stands at 6-foot-7 and weighs 320 pounds. This is a physical presence that the Buffaloes have been lacking inside the thin lines. This also has potential for a freshman to impact right away, since it is a position on the offensive line.

Even if he does redshirt, he will gain by learning from what his fellow players know and by getting accustomed to playing in college.

With his size and ability, combined with the chance to play with some of the best talent in this class, Payne can make an impact in Colorado rather quickly. As a freshman, he can use his skills to become a major contributor.

Payne may not arrive with much hype, but he’s one of the most intriguing players in this recruiting class. Early productivity for Payne on the field depends a great deal on using his size and athleticism.

If he can harness these things early, he has a very good chance of making an immediate impact on the line, coming out of camp. A good freshman year could set him up as a cornerstone in the Buffaloes' front for years to come.