Do Colorado Buffaloes, Deion Sanders Need A Transfer Running Back After Losing Isaiah Augustave?
If the Colorado Buffaloes are indeed serious about pounding the rock more next season, coach Deion Sanders would benefit from adding another running back via the college football transfer portal.
Last season's leading rusher, Isaiah Augustave, is reportedly no longer on the team, and questions about the position group's depth have arisen. As spring camp begins to wind down, rising sophomore Micah Welch is arguably the best running back Colorado has to offer, followed by former Ohio State transfer Dallan Hayden.
Welch totaled 210 rushing yards (4.3 yards per carry) and four touchdowns as a true freshman last season while Hayden finished with 201 rushing yards (3.1 per carry) and one touchdown. Both were hampered by injury at times, however.
Behind Welch and Hayden, Colorado's running back room is somewhat murky. Brandon Hood, the younger brother of Colorado cornerback Colton Hood, might be next on the depth chart with his impressive upside. While Brandon didn't record any carries as a true freshman last season, his speed has turned heads in practice for some time now. The younger Hood could easily be in line for a breakout season next fall.
Former walk-on and "Coach Prime" favorite Charlie Offerdahl is also set to return. In limited opportunities last season, Offerdahl rushed for 126 yards and one touchdown on 26 carries. Aided by a 39-yard run against Arizona, the fourth-year Buff led all Colorado running backs with 4.6 yards per carry.
Hood and Offerdahl are capable backups, but the room isn't exactly built to withstand the inevitable injury bug. If Welch and/or Hayden go down early in the season, Colorado could be in trouble.
Fortunately for Sanders and new Colorado running backs coach Marshall Faulk, the 10-day spring transfer portal window opens for business on April 16. Countless undervalued running backs across the country are expected to enter, and the Buffs stand to benefit.
A few Pour Four running backs have already announced their intentions to enter the transfer portal, including Georgia Tech's Anthony Carrie, USC's A'Marion Peterson and Duke's Al Wooten II. All three are three-star transfers, according to 247Sports.
"Where can we improve? That's the idea, and that's the mindset that we have to have," Faulk said earlier this spring. "That's what we want to instill in the football players we bring in here and that we coach. I don't care how good you are. It's how much better can we make you? Where can you get better? And if that's all you do is focus on the things that you do well, then you're not improving. I gotta take your weakness and turn it into a strength."
Colorado's Black and Gold Day spring football game is scheduled for April 19. As a reminder, wide receiver Isaiah Hardge was thrown into lead running back duties during last year's spring game due to injuries.