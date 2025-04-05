Deion Sanders Says Travis Hunter's NFL Career Should Start On Offense
While Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter won the 2024 Heisman Trophy for unprecedented play on both sides of the ball, many question how it can continue in the NFL.
The two-way star insists on playing both ways in the pros and is a potential No. 1 NFL draft pick for that reason, but coach Deion Sanders has a preference on where to start. "Coach Prime" believes Hunter should primarily be a wide receiver as he gets his feet wet in the league.
"I would send him with the offense because the offense is harder to digest," Sanders said on ESPN's SportsCenter. "It's harder to understand."
Sanders wants Hunter to embrace the challenge of developing chemistry with a new signal-caller, especially after three collegiate seasons in a dynamic duo alongside quarterback Shedeur Sanders.
"Defensively, he's probably gonna be in man [coverage] most of the time, cover three, cover four, two, whatever. That's easy, that's very simplistic for him," Sanders continued. "But getting the understanding of the offense and the checks and timing with the quarterback and that relationship. That's where he should go first."
Hunter coincided with Sanders' preference, at least during Colorado's "Ain't Hard 2 Find" NFL Showcase on Friday. He skipped out on cornerback drills in favor of running routes and catching passes from Shedeur for possibly the final time.
Coach Sanders favored the decision, implying Hunter's status as a possible No. 1 overall NFL draft pick stems from pure game tape.
"Why would he do more?" Sanders said.
Hunter did not participate in NFL combine drills nor did he take the field at Big 12 Pro Day last month, likely to manage injury risk and to avoid lowering his already sky-high draft stock.
While he lacks the pre-draft measurements of many prospects, Hunter's skillset doesn't need measuring. His Heisman-winning campaign included a highlight reel for the ages, loaded with mind-melting ball skills at both receiver and corner.
If catches and runs aren't enough, Hunter's NFL Showcase performance displayed his razor-sharp route running and release. Sanders targeted Hunter at short to intermediate distances, and even without wearing gloves, the receiver did not log a drop.
"I had to show them these hands ain't artificial, and I can run routes," Hunter told CBS Sports following the festivities. "They say I can't run routes, so I had to show them."
It would be easier to find a 50-cent gallon of gas than to find a legitimate hole in Hunter's game. He's in rarified air, but NFL scouts are meticulous and nitpicky. Hunter's shoulders buoyed the Buffaloes on both sides of the ball for two seasons, and as the pre-draft process nears the homestretch, they carry a chip.
While he hasn't had reps as a cornerback since the 2024 season, Hunter is continuing a plea to play both sides. When NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell calls his name on draft night, Hunter hopes both realms of what has made him a once-in-a-generation talent are included.
"He better say wide receiver and [defensive back]," Hunter said.