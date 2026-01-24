One Big Question For Colorado's Offense Next Season

Heading into 2026, Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders will be implementing a different offense with new offensive coordinator Brennan Marion prioritizing getting the ball into space to the playmakers.

Colorado’s offense has had an inconsistent run game under Sanders, but the Buffaloes’ incoming transfer running backs and offensive linemen have a chance to establish a more dominant rushing attack for Colorado.

Nov 1, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Arizona Wildcats defensive back Treydan Stukes (2) tackles Colorado Buffaloes running back Micah Welch (29) at Folsom Field. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

In years past, Colorado's offensive line struggled. Former Buffaloes left tackle Jordan Seaton entered the transfer portal and has since committed to LSU. His presence on the offensive line will be missed, especially in pass protection; however, his run blocking was never his strength.

The Running Back Room

Upon being hired at Colorado, Marion brought a few players from his old program, Sacramento State running backs Jaquail Smith and Damian Henderson II. Both Smith and Henderson should both already have an idea of Marion's scheme and could help Colorado's other running backs learn it.

Other running backs on the roster include Micah Welch, who is entering his third season with the Buffaloes and was the leading rusher last season. Additionally, running back Richard Young transferred from Alabama after not finding many carries through three years.

DeKalon Taylor after one season in Colorado will be looking to bounce back from injury but should be able to provide some explosiveness in the run game and through the air.

The Buffaloes also landed class of 2026 running back Cam Newton, an incoming freshman that brings versatility and depth to the offense.

Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffaloes offensive line coach Phil Loadholt against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Offensive Line

This past season, Colorado struggled to establish the run which put a lot of pressure on their quarterbacks to perform at a high level. In the Big 12 with several elite defenses like the Texas Tech Red Raiders and the Utah Utes, having a balanced offense is critical.

With the new offense in mind, Sanders and the rest of the staff made great efforts in the portal to find strong run blocking lineman and were able to. Some key additions include Bo Hughley (Georgia), Taj White (Rutgers), Demetrius Hunter (Houston), and Jose Soto (Sacramento State).

Hughley, Hunter, and Soto all project to be starters and improve the offensive line in 2026. Hughley will have the most pressure at left tackle to provide protection on Julian Lewis’ blindside.

Hunter and Soto are projected along the interior of the offensive line, potentially adding a push in the middle for a new and improved run game. White is a great backup option at right tackle behind Larry Johnson II who is returning after a tough 2025 season.

Starting at left guard is expected to be Yahya Attia as a versatile piece on the interior he provides a great amount of stability and consistency in the trenches.

Sep 12, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes running back Simeon Price (26) runs with the ball and scores a touchdown during the second quarter against the Houston Cougars at TDECU Stadium. | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

The 2026 Colorado Buffaloes Rush Attack

In order for Colorado and Sanders to compete in the Big 12, a dangerous ground game is necessary. The Buffaloes offense suffered without one in 2024.

The emphasis on the offensive line and running backs in the portal will put a lot of pressure on both Marion and Sanders after re-tooling the roster, including with a number of former Sacramento State players.

Roster turnover could result in team chemistry becomes an issue with players moving in and out of the program. Can "Coach Prime" get Colorado pointed back in the right direction? Another losing season could lead to some questions in Boulder.