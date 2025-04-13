Colorado Buffaloes, Deion Sanders Host 4-Star Tight End Recruit Landon Wolny
The Colorado Buffaloes hosted four-star tight end Landon Wolny for a visit over the weekend. Wolny is from the class of 2027, but setting up visits early in his recruiting process. One of his first visits of the spring was with Colorado coach Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes.
Wolny is listed as a wide receiver on both On3 and 247Sports, but with his size, he is expected to transition into a tight end. Wolny grew up in Colorado before moving to Florida two years ago. After a good visit, it is possible that the four-star tight end could return to the place where he grew up.
“Had an amazing time in Boulder! Thank you for the amazing hospitality,” Wolny posted on social media.
While it is early in Wolny’s recruiting process, schools need to impress him early. Other schools that Wolny has picked up offers from are Colorado State, Kentucky, Ole Miss, TCU, and Utah. Wolny will visit Arizona State on April 15, Arizona on April 17, and is planning to set up more visits in the spring.
Wolny grew up a couple of hours from Boulder, attending Buffaloes games. Being a fan already, Colorado has an edge on a top prospect. Wolnly visited Colorado during the season where he had the chance to watch games as a recruit.
“It is Colorado. The culture has changed there, and there is a lot of hype around coach Prime and there are some big stars there,” Wolny said ahead of his visit in the fall.
MORE: 4-Star Recruit Preston Ashley Visiting Deion Sanders, Colorado Buffaloes
MORE: Nico Iamaleava To Transfer To Deion Sanders' Colorado Buffaloes? Why It Doesn't Make Sense
MORE: Colorado Buffaloes Land Potential Starting Offensive Lineman Via Transfer Portal
Sanders was hired by Colorado in 2023 and has improved the program’s record each season. In 2024, the Buffaloes finished the season with a 9-4 overall record, 7-2 in Big 12 conference play. Sanders has completely shifted the culture in Boulder and built a coaching staff full of NFL connections.
At the time of Wolny's visit in the fall, there was uncertainty surrounding Sanders’ contract with Colorado. Colorado locking in their coach to a five-year deal worth $54 million was crucial for recruiting. Potential recruits now have security in knowing who their coach of the future will likely be.
“I grew up here in Colorado, so getting that offer was special. It’s a homestate offer,” Wolny told BuffStampede.com over the summer. “At the camp, Deion 'Coach Prime' Sanders was interacting with me as well. When I was selected to the top four, I applied what he taught me and it worked well. I am more than blessed to get that offer.”
Colorado tight end coach Brett Bartolone has been working with Sanders since their time at Jackson State. He joined Colorado as a wide receivers coach, but is now the tight ends coach. Wolny talked about what Bartolone likes about him.
“Coach Brett (Bartolone) was telling me that he likes both my speed and router running. He said he loves how mature I am with the game, the IQ I bring to it. He also liked that I steal reps, to get as many reps as possible, and was always applying myself on the field,” Wolny continued.
With Wolny being from the class of 2027, a commitment anytime soon is unlikely. The four-star tight end still has multiple schools to visit, but his interest is high with the Colorado Buffaloes.