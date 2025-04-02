Deion Sanders, Colorado Buffaloes To Host Top Transfer Receiver Sincere Brown
Redshirt junior transfer wide receiver Sincere Brown has scheduled several visits in the next few weeks. Brown has scheduled a visit with the Colorado Buffaloes and coach Deion Sanders among multiple other schools. Considered the top transfer portal receiver, Brown will visit the Buffaloes on April 19 for Colorado’s spring game.
Brown entered the transfer portal on March 18. It is Brown’s second stint in the portal. He originally began his collegiate career with USF, but spent the 2024 season with Campbell. In the 2024 season, Brown had 61 receptions for 1,028 yards and 12 touchdowns.
Brown has a strong ability to catch contested passes, catching eight through 21 attempts, and averages 8.6 yards after the catch, per PFF. He is primarily an outside receiver, and with the Buffaloes losing wide receiver Travis Hunter and Jimmy Horn Jr., bringing in an experienced wide receiver would benefit the team. Brown has one year of eligibility remaining.
Brown quickly received high interest from top schools after entering his name in the portal. Brown will visit Cal and UCLA in the near future, but no dates have been set. Brown told On3 that he has received offers from West Virginia, Michigan, North Carolina, Utah, Louisville, Texas A&M, Arkansas, and Wake Forest.
Will Bradley, Brown’s trainer, spoke to On3 about Brown’s abilities on the field.
“What you see on tape speaks for itself,” Bradley said. “He’s a tall, lean freak athlete at wide receiver. We knew he was fast, but when we saw him run in person, it was a different level.”
Brown’s speed is apparent, with his longest reception in 2024 going for 74 yards, and he averaged 16.9 yards per reception.
“He can constantly get behind guys, He had a monster game in the first game against Liberty. He can high point the ball,” Bradley continued. “He’s not a 50/50 receiver. It’s more 75/25 when the ball is in the air for him. He’s a solid route runner, and I think he’s only going to get better there when he goes back up to the P4 level.”
Bradley continued to elaborate on Brown’s speed, as it is a big reason he is a standout player in the portal. Brown is not just a fast player, he is eager to work on skills to help him as a football player.
“He was a legitimate 4.4 guy when he came in,” Bradley said. “He’s that fast. He’s a freak of nature. He didn’t have an idea of how to run. He just knew he was fast.”
“He said he could feel the difference once we started teaching him the first couple of weeks. He was so interested in developing his skill set of being a sprinter and not just being fast. He always asked questions and was engaged in our sessions,” Bradley said.
Bringing in a wide receiver coming off a strong 2024 season could be a big boost to the Buffaloes. Colorado had three outgoing wide receiver transfers, Cordale Russell, Asaad Waseem, and Jordan Onovughe. Colorado coach Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes have brought in just one receiver through the portal, with Joseph Williams committing on Dec. 22.
With losing multiple receivers through the portal and leaving for the NFL, Brown could be a solid addition to the Colorado Buffaloes in 2025. The next step for the Buffaloes will be to put together a strong visit for Brown.