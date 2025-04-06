Tennessee Commit Carson Sneed Visiting Colorado Buffaloes: Potential Recruiting Flip?
The Colorado Buffaloes have not landed a commitment from a member of the 2026 recruiting class yet, but have been hosting many key players for visits. Colorado coach Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes have lined up a visit with four-star tight end Carson Sneed.
Per the On3 Industry Rankings, Sneed is the No. 280 recruit in the nation, the No. 14 tight end, and the No. 7 recruit from Tennessee. While Sneed committed to the Tennessee Volunteers in August, the four-star tight end has several official visits lined up.
Sneed will visit the Colorado Buffaloes on June 13, one of the last visits scheduled. He will also visit North Carolina on April 25, UCLA on May 13, Ole Miss on May 30, Miami on June 6, and Tennessee on June 20. Though no official visits are lined up, Florida State and Louisville are also making a push for Sneed.
Colorado and North Carolina stand out for Sneed because of the coaching staffs. North Carolina has legendary coach Bill Belichick, while Colorado has Sanders and multiple former NFL players on the coaching staff.
“All these schools are pushing pretty hard,” Sneed told On3. “We all talk about twice a week, and with Colorado, they have NFL legends all around the program, and I have some Nashville connections there. It is the Bill Belichick factor at North Carolina, and he has coached some great tight ends.”
Sneed had an unofficial visit with Colorado on March 15, which helped keep him interested, and now has lined up an official visit. Sneed spoke to On3 about how well the visit went.
“Everyone there is also very genuine and has your best interest at heart," Sneed told On3.
Sneed picked the schools he is taking an official visit for carefully. Each program has shown how he would be utilized in their offense.
“I like the plan each school I am taking an official visit to has for me,” Sneed said. “That is what it comes down to. The tight end production is something I am looking at, so I want to go where I will be used and developed.”
Sneed elaborated on why the six schools stand out to him and are receiving an official visit.
“These schools are trying to convince me to pick their school,” Sneed said, “It is about the relationships, the offense, and how they would use me. I am still committed to Tennessee, so I just have to decide what is best for me. It is about getting developed me for me and seeing who gives me the best shot."
Though Sneed is taking the time to visit these schools, he told On3 that he is still committed to the Tennessee Volunteers. The four-star tight end is keeping his options open, and with a push from Colorado, a flip is possible.
Sneed is a strong player who is still set on Tennessee, but Sanders has the opportunity to put together a strong visit and sway the four-star tight end towards Colorado.