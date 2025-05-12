Colorado Buffaloes' Deion Sanders Hosts Major Recruiting Weekend: Cederian Morgan, Vance Spafford
The Colorado Buffaloes are swinging for the fences when it comes to the 2026 recruiting class.
Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders and his staff are hard at work hunting for high school talent, hosting another loaded flock of prospects in Boulder this past weekend. Among them was five-star wide receiver Cederian Morgan, whose official visit garnered significant attention from Colorado fans and players.
“I had a great time,” Morgan told On3. “The coaching staff man, being around the whole coaching staff, I enjoyed every single one of them.”
Morgan is a consensus top-20 overall prospect and the No. 2 wide receiver in his class per both 247Sports and On3.
The native of Alexander City, Alabama, is forecasted to remain in-state with either the Alabama Crimson Tide or Auburn Tigers, or at least in the SEC with the Georgia Bulldogs or Florida Gators. With a commitment date rapidly approaching on July 2, the Buffs' emphasis on pro preparation could lead them to becoming a wild card to snag his talents.
“Just getting in there knowing I can play early and build my brand and being up under Coach Prime and the other coaches on the staff,” Morgan said. “That could be an easy path for me to get to the NFL.”
The Buffs have pried the eyes of top-flight high school talent away from more established programs, namely in offensive tackle Jordan Seaton and quarterback Julian Lewis. Morgan could be fond of the Rocky Mountain atmosphere and the potential for elite development.
“The city, the town, the mountains, it’s very different for me because I’m from the South,” Morgan said. “I saw a lot of new things. . . They got a great shot. That was my first time being there, [but] I really enjoyed it."
Morgan isn't the only SEC-likely wideout that took a liking to Boulder. Georgia Bulldogs commit Vance Spafford expressed high marks for the program after his visit.
MORE: Will Sheppard No Longer With Tampa Bay Buccaneers After Failed NFL Physical
MORE: Shedeur Sanders Highlights From Cleveland Browns' First Rookie Mini-Camp Practice
MORE: Cleveland Browns' Shedeur Sanders Turns Heads At Rookie Minicamp First Day
“I had an amazing time,” Spafford told On3. “It was incredible. I loved everything about it, and I love how they want to use their freshmen and play their freshmen."
Spafford is a four-star tabbed as the nation's No. 10 wide receiver by 247Sports Composite. He's been committed to Georgia since November, but that doesn't mean his thoughts won't change.
Colorado and IMG Academy have forged a legit pipeline over the past several years, and that could continue with four-star linebacker DQ Forkpa. The Bradenton, Florida, native stated that Colorado will be in his top three going forward.
Forkpa is listed as the No. 16 linebacker in his class by 247Sports Composite and recently expressed that the Florida Gators are his top priority, then the Michigan Wolverines. However, Colorado's coaching staff once again proved attractive and could lure Forkpa into a tougher decision as the summer wears on.
“I absolutely love the coaching staff," Forkpa told On3. "They are real people. Had great laughs with everyone on the staff and all the other recruits. A very good first impression. What excites me is all the opportunities and possibilities to get on NFL scouts’ radars soon and being around real men and leaders every day.”
Four-star cornerback Dorian Barney kept it short and sweet when asked by On3 about his experience, describing it as "amazing." The lockdown product of Carrollton High School listed the Buffaloes among his six finalists in March and is a former teammate of Lewis