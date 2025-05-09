Colorado Buffaloes' Deion Sanders Hosting Elite Group Of Recruits For Weekend Visit
The Colorado Buffaloes are looking to build their recruiting class of 2026. Colorado coach Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes have received just one commitment so far as they look to enhance their recruiting efforts quickly. The Buffaloes will be hosting several top recruits over the weekend, according to Scott Procter of DNVR Buffs.
Cederian Morgan - Wide Receiver
Cederian Morgan is a five-star wide receiver who is beginning his official visits in Boulder, Colorado. Per the On3 Industry Rankings, Morgan is the No. 19 recruit in the Nation, the No. 2 wide receiver, and the No. 2 player from Alabama. Morha is a high-profile recruit, set to announce his commitment on July 2.
“I’m excited to meet Coach Prime and the staff and also get to Colorado and meet the players and see the campus,” Morgan told On3. “They are a potential fit for me because I think I’ll bring the rare combination of size and speed to the receiver room.”
The Colorado Buffaloes are in Morgan’s top six schools, in addition to Georgia, Alabama, Auburn, Clemson, and Florida. The five-star recruit is looking to play for the school communicating the most with him and that will get him into the NFL. Morgan is an athletic and speedy player who continues to develop each season.
Dorian Barney - Cornerback
Cornerback Dorian Barney is a four-star player who will be on campus this weekend. Per On3, Barney is the No. 141 recruit in the Nation, the No. 18 cornerback, and the No. 19 player from Georgia. Barney has narrowed down his six schools, including Colorado, Georgia Tech, Michigan, North Carolina, Penn State, and Texas A&M.
The Nittany Lions have been recruiting Barney heavily, but each school has stood out to him in different ways. Barney received an invite Polynesian Bowl and is a natural athlete, playing both football and basketball in high school. Barney is one of the top cornerbacks in this recruiting cycle and the Buffaloes are pushing hard for him.
“Being able to be coached by the best to ever play my positions and learning a lot from him,” Barney told On3 about what stands out about Colorado and Sanders.
Donovan Webb - Safety
Four-star safety Donovan Webb will be in Boulder over the weekend. Webb is the No. 33 safety, the No. 41 recruit from Texas, and the No. 322 player in the Nation, per On3. The Buffaloes were not on Webb’s top list of schools as of March, but the Buffaloes are looking to make a push ahead of his visits with his top schools.
Webb is a reliable, productive safety with a high ceiling. In addition to Colorado, Webb listed SMU, Kansas State, LSU, Oklahoma, TCU, and Texas Tech as his final schools. Sanders and the Buffaloes are looking to build the defensive back position, with Webb being a big target.
It will be crucial for the Buffaloes to get to know the four-star safety, and make a strong impression on him.
Jordan Deck - Safety
Jordan Deck is a four-star safety, another example of the Buffaloes looking to bolster the secondary. Per On3, Deck is the No. 25 safety, the No. 35 recruit from Texas, and the No. 262 player in the Nation. Deck is starting his official visits in Boulder, before visiting UCLA, Michigan, Penn State, Ole Miss, and Baylor.
Deck is a speedy athlete, also competing in track and field. He is a versatile player, having experience at cornerback and nickel as well. His versatility makes him a valuable prospect in the class of 2026, one many schools are high on.
G’Nivre Carr - Offensive Lineman
Three-star offensive lineman G’Nivre Carr will be on campus this weekend. Carr is an interior offensive lineman playing his high school football at IMG Academy in Florida. Per the On3 Industry Rankings, Carr is the No. 30 interior offensive lineman, the No. 67 recruit in Florida, and the No. 456 player in the Nation.
The Florida Gators are looking to keep Carr in-state, but schools such as Tennessee are making a push for him as well. Miami and Georgia are two other schools to keep an eye on as Carr narrows down his decision.
Julius Miles - Tight End
Tight end Julius Miles is a three-star recruit and a reliable pass catcher. Miles has played wide receiver but has a higher ceiling as a tight end. Per the On3 Industry Rankings, Miles is the No. 25 tight end, the No. 76 player from Florida, and the No. 532 recruit in the Nation.
Miles is looking to be a tight end over receiver but wants to play in an offense that will keep him as a pass catcher. He is a physical athlete who will work hard to get on the field early and prepared to block as a tight end. The Florida State Seminoles are recruiting Miles heavily while Colorado, Louisville, Syracuse, and Vanderbilt are also pushing hard for the tight end.