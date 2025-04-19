Colorado Buffaloes' Deion Sanders Shuts Down Julian Lewis Redshirt Rumors
The Colorado Buffaloes will hold their annual Black and Gold Spring Game on Saturday, giving the staff a chance to watch the team in a scrimmage. Fans will watch the 2025 team take the field for the first time, including freshman quarterback Julian Lewis.
Lewis is coming in as a four-star recruit from the class of 2025. He is ranked the No. 56 recruit in the nation, the No. 7 quarterback, and the No. 7 player from Georgia. The spring game will be the first chance fans can see Lewis take the field.
Lewis will be competing for the starting position with Liberty Flames transfer Kaidon Salter. Colorado coach Deion Sanders spoke to the media ahead of the 2025 spring game. He was asked about Lewis being redshirted in 2025, and he quickly shut down the rumors that a decision had been made.
At first, Sanders was shocked by the question and asked where the report came from. Once it was clarified that it was a student reporter who said that, Sanders updated the plan regarding Lewis in 2025.
“That, that’s not our plan. That’s not his plan, but if it happens, it happens,” Sanders said. “If he sustains an injury that puts him in that situation? But you never know. I mean, the guy could be a two, or he could be a one. I don’t think we’re going to put him in a box like that. We’re not doing that.”
With Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders heading to the NFL Draft, the Buffaloes are searching for their next quarterback to lead the team. Whether Lewis starts Week 1 in the fall or not, that does not mean he will be redshirted.
In 2024 with Liberty, Salter finished the season with 1,886 passing yards and 15 touchdowns. He threw 16 interceptions. Salter is coming into the competition with more experience, but there is no indication of who will be the starter yet.
The Colorado coach also updated on how the quarterback competition is going when speaking to the media, saying they are both progressing well.
"They're getting better and better," Sanders said. "They're starting to understand the system. It's tougher on (offensive coordinator) Pat (Shurmur) and our offensive coaches because you have two different types of quarterbacks. You're pretty much calling in two different offenses. When this guy's in, you call it this way. When this guy's in, you called it that way."
Since the start of spring practices, Lewis has spoken about wanting to learn the offense more and not seeing it as a battle. Lewis has enjoyed spending time with Salter and the other quarterbacks on the team.
“Honestly, just to grow and get stronger, learn the offense. Of course, everybody thinks it is a quarterback battle and stuff like that, but we have such great quarterbacks in the room and such great personalities,” Lewis said.
While one may get the start over the other, it may not come as a surprise if both do see the field in the 2025 season. The spring game will help Sanders and the staff narrow down their decision regarding which quarterback will get the start in 2025.
The 2025 Colorado Buffaloes Spring Game will be on April 19 at 2:30 p.m. MT. The game will be held at Folsom Field in Boulder, Colorado. It will be broadcast on ESPN2.