Shedeur Sanders Compares Deion Sanders To Pittsburgh Steelers' Mike Tomlin: NFL Draft Meetings
With the 2025 NFL Draft a couple of weeks away, there is still uncertainty about where Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders will land. Sanders and the Pittsburgh Steelers lined up a top-30 visit, and after the visit, Sanders shared some of his thoughts on Steelers coach Mike Tomlin.
The Steelers hold the No. 21 pick in the NFL Draft. After Sanders’ top-30 visit, the Colorado quarterback appeared on NFL Network's The Insiders. Sanders talked about Tomlin, making an interesting comparison.
“The Steelers were great,” Sanders said. “I understand now. I understand why they win so much, why Coach is the way how he is. He resembles Dad a little bit. They have the same principles.”
Tomlin has been with the Pittsburgh Steelers since 2007 and is a Super Bowl winning coach. Tomlin has never had a losing season in his tenure with the Steelers. The Steelers need a quarterback, and with the possibility of Sanders falling out of the top five, Pittsburgh could be a team to watch for him.
It is not the only time that Sanders has discussed the similarities between Tomlin and his father, Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders. Sanders appeared on Up and Adams with Kay Adams, saying his biggest takeaway from his visit was Tomlin’s mentality.
“Understanding the mindset of why they win a lot,” Sanders said. “Just how he is a person with the value that the team has and what he’s preaching from his staff down is similar to my dad.”
The Pittsburgh Steelers' consistent winning demonstrates Tomlin's abilities as a leader, but the Steelers never receive a top draft pick, leading to them struggling to find their next franchise quarterback. The last quarterback the team drafted was Kenny Pickett, who is now with the Cleveland Browns.
In 2024, the Steelers had quarterbacks Russell Wilson and Justin Fields, but the two have since signed with other teams. The Steelers are the favorites to land free agent quarterback Aaron Rodgers, but with an unknown timetable on when Rodgers will make his decision, Pittsburgh may have to look to the draft.
With the Tennessee Titans likely selecting Miami quarterback Cam Ward with the No. 1 overall pick, Sanders could be taken anywhere from No. 2 to falling to the bottom of the first round. The Cleveland Browns hold the No. 2 overall pick, but they have multiple quarterbacks on the roster, recently signing Joe Flacco.
The New York Giants hold the No. 3 overall pick, but signed quarterbacks Wilson and Jameis Winston. With the Browns and the Giants building the quarterback room, it is trending that Sanders will fall on draft night.
While Sanders may not fall to pick No. 21, if the Colorado quarterback does fall out of the top 10, the Steelers could trade up for him and potentially have their franchise quarterback.
Sanders finished the 2024 season with 4,134 passing yards and 37 touchdowns. He ended the season with a 74 percent completion rate. Sanders threw for the first time at the Colorado Buffaloes NFL Showcase, and personnel from the Pittsburgh Steelers were at the event. It was after the showcase that it was reported that Sanders would visit Pittsburgh.
There is apparent interest from both sides, and the Steelers are a team to watch on draft night to select Sanders.
The 2025 NFL Draft takes place April 24-26, 2025 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.