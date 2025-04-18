How to Watch Colorado Buffaloes Spring Game: TV Channel, Preview
The Colorado Buffaloes will hold their annual Black and Gold Spring Game on April 19. The spring game will allow the staff to evaluate the team in a game situation. Fans will also get the chance to watch the team for the first time in 2025.
How to Watch:
The 2025 Colorado Buffaloes Spring Game will be on April 19 at 2:30 p.m. MT. The game will be held at Folsom Field in Boulder, Colorado. It will be broadcast on ESPN2.
Spring Game Preview:
Colorado's spring game will be the first chance to see how the team is ahead of the 2025 season. A new offense will be taking the field next season with many players headed to the NFL, including quarterback Shedeur Sanders and wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter.
The Buffaloes also recently lost offensive lineman Cash Cleveland through the transfer portal and will be without him in the spring game. While it may not be as physical as an in-season game, this will be the first chance for Colorado to play around with who will be replacing him in 2025.
The quarterback competition will be one of the most eye-catching aspects of the spring game. The Buffaloes recruited four-star quarterback Julian Lewis from the class of 2025. Whether Lewis starts this season or not, he is expected to be the quarterback of the future, and fans will get to see him take the field for the first time.
Colorado coach Deion Sanders will watch the quarterbacks closely. The team brought in Liberty Flames transfer quarterback Kaidon Salter through the portal in the winter. Salter has collegiate playing experience, ready to compete for the starting position. In 2024, Salter finished the season with 1,886 passing yards and 15 touchdowns. He threw 16 interceptions.
Although both are playing for the starting position, Lewis spoke during spring media availability about how he is not seeing it as a competition. He is focusing on working hard and learning the offense.
“Honestly, just to grow and get stronger, learn the offense. Of course, everybody thinks it is a quarterback battle and stuff like that, but we have such great quarterbacks in the room and such great personalities,” Lewis said.
Sanders updated on how the quarterback competition is going when speaking to the media, saying they are both progressing well.
"They're getting better and better," Sanders said. "They're starting to understand the system. It's tougher on (offensive coordinator) Pat (Shurmur) and our offensive coaches because you have two different types of quarterbacks. You're pretty much calling in two different offenses. When this guy's in, you call it this way. When this guy's in, you called it that way."
In addition to Lewis, several new players will get the chance to take the field for the first time in front of the fans and adjust to the game plan.
The spring transfer portal opened on April 16, giving the Buffaloes a chance to see where they might need to make roster additions.
