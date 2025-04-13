Colorado Buffaloes' Julian Lewis Partners With St. Julien Hotel For Spring Game
The Colorado Buffaloes' annual Black and Gold spring game will take place on Saturday, April 19. The game will feature freshman quarterback Julian Lewis. Lewis is teaming up with St. Julien Hotel and Spa for a pop-up event for the weekend of the Spring Game.
Lewis posted on social media that there will be a spring game pop-up at the hotel, which will feature a limited-edition apparel collection on April 18 and 19. With every purchase, fans enter the chance to win a Lewis autographed helmet or a one-night stay at the St. Julien Hotel and Spa.
The pop-up event at St. Julien Hotel and Spa will help the Buffaloes sell more tickets to the spring game, as they are selling fewer tickets than last season. BuffZone's Brian Howell reported Friday that Colorado has sold 9,650 tickets so far with one week to go.
While it may not be as many fans as last season, the ticket sales are still up exponentially compared to the pre-Colorado coach Deion Sanders era. Holding events such as the pop-up is one way to help get more fans excited to watch the new players on the team. It will also help fans get excited for the 2025 football season.
The Colorado spring game will be the first chance fans get to watch Lewis play with the team. Lewis is coming in as the No. 56 recruit in the nation, the No. 7 quarterback, and the No. 7 player from Georgia, per the On3 Industry Rankings.
With Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders heading to the NFL, there is excitement surrounding Lewis as he enters his first season with the Buffaloes.
Lewis reclassified to the class of 2025, and while he was originally committed to the USC Trojans, he flipped his decision to Colorado in the fall. While he is a young prospect, he is ready to work and compete for a starting spot to replace Sanders.
“I felt like high school football didn’t have much more for me, even if it meant me coming in (to a college program) and competing for a job young. I just felt like it would be best for me to get in here as early as possible,” Lewis said ahead of Colorado’s spring practices.
Lewis will be competing for the starting position with Liberty transfer Kaidon Salter. In 2024 with Liberty, Salter finished the season with 1,886 passing yards and 15 touchdowns. He threw just six interceptions. Salter has an edge with college experience, but the starting position will go to who Sanders feels is the best fit.
Although it is being deemed a quarterback competition, Lewis is more focused on working with his teammates in the quarterback room.
“Honestly, just to grow and get stronger, learn the offense. Of course, everybody thinks it is a quarterback battle and stuff like that, but we have such great quarterbacks in the room and such great personalities,” Lewis said.
The quarterback battle between Lewis and Salter will be a must-watch at the upcoming spring game.
The Colorado Black and Gold spring game will take place on April 19 at 2:30 p.m. MT at Folsom Field. The game will be broadcast on ESPN 2.