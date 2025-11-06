West Virginia Coach Rich Rodriguez Doesn't Hold Back On Colorado Buffaloes
The Colorado Buffaloes will travel to Morgantown to take on the West Virginia Mountaineers in their next game. Kickoff is scheduled for 10 a.m. MT and will be broadcast on TNT.
West Virginia coach Rich Rodriguez spoke to reporters about the challenges this Buffaloes team presents and also what type of relationship he has with Colorado coach Deion Sanders. Rodriguez is in his first season as Mountaineers coach after being at Jacksonville State from 2022 through 2024.
What Rich Rodriguez Said
Relationship With Deion Sanders
“I’ve only met him, I think once. Talked to him I think a long time ago when he was kind of helping mentor Noel Devine way back in the day, both from Fort Meyers. Other than that, just me him at the Big 12 media day stuff.”
“They may have had a couple of tough games, but if you look at where the program was when he got there a couple years ago and the profile they’re at now, done an amazing job to get Colorado to that level.”
On Colorado’s Talent
“They’re really athletic. If you can look at their roster in the last couple years as opposed to where when they first got there a couple years ago, at every position they’re way more athletic. Really big, athletic up front on offense.”
“I know one of their linebackers; he played for us, Jack State, Reggie Hughes. Really good athlete. We tried to get him too. They’ve really upgraded their talent level…I’m sure their coaches are getting them right for this week.”
Colorado, West Virginia Trying To Finish Strong in 2025
The Colorado Buffaloes and West Virginia Mountaineers have each had tough 2025 seasons. Both teams have overall records of 3-6 and are 1-5 in Big 12 conference play. They will need to win out in order to make it to a bowl game. That makes this matchup a must win for each side.
Colorado is off back to back blowout losses. The Buffaloes were outscored by a total score of 105-24 by the Utah Utes and Arizona Wildcats. West Virginia on the other hand was on a five-game losing streak before they went on the road and upset the Houston Cougars last week.
An interesting storyline about this game and that it will be a duel between two freshman quarterbacks; Julian Lewis with Colorado and Scotty Fox Jr. with West Virginia.
Fox looked good in his last two games with the Mountaineers. Lewis has yet to make a start, but “Coach Prime” decided that the time was now to change that. Lewis will be the third different Colorado starting quarterback season, joining Kaidon Salter and Ryan Staub.
Will Lewis be able to help turn things around and end the season on a winning streak?