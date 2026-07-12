One Colorado Depth Chart Question That Could Shape the Season

The Colorado Buffaloes look more transformed than ever following their 3-9 debacle of 2025.

New offensive coordinator Brennan Marion brings forth a more explosive system, and Colorado has stacked multiple four-star recruiting wins for the 2027 cycle.

Regarding Marion, his known area of expertise is wide receiver as a former wideout himself and one who turned Jordan Addison into a 2021 All-American at Pittsburgh. So Texas transfer DeAndre Moore Jr., plus ex-San Jose State wideout Danny Scudero, look like they hold a big key to this season.

Except there's another area on offense that presents the depth chart question that could shape Colorado's 2026 season.

The Depth Chart That Could Make-or-Break Colorado's Campaign

Nov 29, 2025; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes running back Micah Welch (29) is congratulated by teammates after scoring a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Kansas State Wildcats at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Marion's incoming "Go-Go" attack indeed places wide receivers at a distinct advantage. His scheme can force new one-on-one scenarios while fooling defenders in coverage.

But this offense clicks when the running game gets going. And that's where the Colorado 2026 backfield room comes into play here.

Sanders turns to Marion to clearly scrap the Buffaloes' one-dimensional approach of relying on the air attack. Coach Prime trusted quarterback Shedeur Sanders, especially with the plethora of wideouts his son had: Travis Hunter, to Jimmy Horn all the way to LaJohntay Wester. But last year's Buffaloes under then offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur became too reliant on the passing game.

The ground attack may have averaged 125.6 yards per game last season, a new high in the Sanders era. Yet the Buffaloes fell to 15th out of 16 Big 12 teams in rushing yards per game. Hence why Sanders made the call to Marion and plucked him away from his very first season as Sacramento State head coach.

Closer Look at Colorado's Running Back Room

Sep 6, 2025; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama running back Richard Young (9) runs through a hole in the middle of the UL Monroe defense at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There will be two "C's" here in this room: competition and committee.

Marion's offense doesn't rely on one back to handle everything. He runs a two-back base offense for a reason: to throw run defenses off guard and to test the eye discipline on the other side.

Micah Welch led Colorado in rushing last season and figures to see some carries. But he's not the guaranteed starter here. Alabama transfer Richard Young arrives as a potential hammerhead back who can wear down the interior of the defense. Marion already went viral for injecting some fiery motivation into Young before breaking off a long scrimmage scamper.

Young isn't the lone physical back here either. Damian Henderson II arrives as a big back Marion relied on during his one season with the Hornets. The Compton native averaged 6.2 yards per carry and knows the blocking schemes well. Fellow Hornet transfer JaQuail Smith hit 6.7 yards per handoff and adds a speed wrinkle for Marion.

A fifth contender in this room is Incarnate Word transfer DeKalon Taylor, who can add an outside speed threat on designed pitches. Taylor, though, helps improve the ground-game depth greatly in Boulder.

Colorado now more than ever needs its running back room to step up and bury its past ground game struggles under Sanders. This offense is set up for the backs to also attack in space and exploit defenses. Perhaps the 2026 backfield can be remembered by Buffalo fans as the ones who reignited a floundering attack.

Marion indeed has the pieces to spark the ground element of the "Go-Go," it's just a matter of this crew staying healthy and making Colorado's run game the unit no one wants to face.

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