Deion Sanders Jr. Responds to Julian Lewis' Viral Comments at Big 12 Media Days

Colorado Buffaoes quarterback Julian Lewis sparked quite the soundbyte from Big 12 Conference media days, which forced a swift response from Deion Sanders Jr. before the weekend of July 11, following Colorado's appearance in Frisco, Texas.

Deion Sanders Jr. Reacts to Julian Lewis' Words

Jul 7, 2026; Frisco, TX, USA; Colorado head coach Deion Sanders speaks to reporters during Big 12 Conference Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lewis dropped this revelation via ESPNU:

"I'm actually looking at the defenses now. Last year we wasn't really looking at defenses much, just kind of high school, freeballing, just out there playing football. But it's a lot bigger than that now, so, should be fun," Lewis said in a brief interview on ESPNU.

Sanders turned to social media to clear up what he thought "JuJu" really meant regarding the Colorado offense.

"They know good and well what JuJu meant. You can hate the play calling, but Coach Shurmur taught coverages, etc.," Sanders Jr. began in his post on X, formerly Twitter. "Just let people hate. It’s summer time…money slow right now for everybody."

They know good & well what JuJu meant…

You can hate the play calling, but Coach Shurmur taught coverages & etc ..



Just let people hate. It’s summer time… money slow right now for everybody — Deion Sanders Jr (@DeionSandersJr) July 8, 2026

Sanders Jr. wasn't the only one to take to social media and defend Lewis. Incoming offensive coordinator Brennan Marion also stood up for his young quarterback, questioning people's experience as a college quarterback.

What Surfaced as Questions After Lewis Words

Apr 11, 2026; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lewis's wording in the interview sparked so many theories, including how Buffs coach Deion Sanders runs Colorado.

The "free balling" wording painted the picture that Colorado just went out there and played. Yet at the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) level, film preparation takes on a deeper meaning. The words Lewis used got fans and analysts believing Colorado's lopsided losses came from a result of limiting film review.

Colorado's scoring offense fell badly in the process in ranking No. 116 out of 136 FBS teams, averaging 20.9 points per game. The Buffaloes lacked a stout running game too in ranking 15th out of 16 Big 12 teams.

Shurmur is no longer at the offensive coordinator realm for 2026. Marion is firing off new enthusiasm for the system getting installed in the Rocky Mountains.

"Go-Go" Offense Ready to Turn Heads

Apr 11, 2026; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) prepares to pass the ball during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lewis also described the incoming "Go-Go" offense as "amazing" in pulling back the curtain on how the Buffaloes are adjusting to the system at Big 12 Media Days.

The dual-threat quarterback now earns even more chances to use his reads, arm and legs to create explosive plays. Lewis also promised that there's going to be "a lot of yards after the catch" from his wide receiver unit. The offense is designed to spread out defenses and place the top playmakers in one-on-one scenarios with defenders.

There's already theories on who will thrive and breakout in this offense. Marion already went viral for dropping some fiery motivation for running back Richard Young, who proceeds to run through the defense during a scrimmage for a long touchdown scamper. Even under-utilized tight end from 2025 Zach Atkins and wide receiver Hykeem Williams look like potential breakout stars for this offense when one looks deeper at how the "Go-Go" benefits players of their position.

Even past Colorado running back star Phillip Lindsay has taken a liking to Marion's arrival to Boulder. Further fueling new energy for the direction this offense aims to go in.

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