Colorado Running Back DeKalon Taylor's Keys to Raising NFL Draft Stock

Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes are sitting on an active volcano in their backfield, as running back DeKalon Taylor is an offensive weapon simply waiting to be unleashed. Unfortunately, his first season with the Black and Gold was cut short due to injury, making 2026 a make-or-break season for his NFL Draft stock.

However, Taylor has displayed all the tools necessary to become an NFL talent. Here’s a look at what would make a good season for Taylor and turn him into an NFL prospect.

Importance of a Healthy Season for DeKalon Taylor

Aug 29, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes running back Dekalon Taylor (20) scores a touchdown in front of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets defensive back Clayton Powell-Lee (5) in the first quarter at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Taylor’s arrival in Boulder came with great excitement. The Buffaloes were looking to rebuild their backfield after finding little rushing success in the Coach Prime era. Taylor seemed like the perfect breakout candidate, having just recorded a 1,358 all-purpose-yard season at Incarnate Word in 2024. However, that excitement was squashed after just four games, when Taylor suffered an undisclosed injury that kept him out for the remainder of the season.

He was dearly missed in the backfield, as Colorado didn’t see a running back reach over 384 yards during the 2025 season.

With Taylor back at full strength for the 2026 season, it is of paramount importance that he stays healthy. It is not only important due to it being his final season of eligibility, and therefore last chance to make an impression on NFL scouts, but for the team as well. Colorado is hoping for much better results out of its backfield in Brennan Marion’s newly implemented ‘Go-Go’ offense, and Taylor’s involvement will need to play a large role in that.

How Brennan Marion’s ‘Go-Go’ Offense Will Boost DeKalon Taylor’s NFL Draft Stock

Sacramento State Hornets head coach Brennan Marion listens to one of the assistant coaches yell at players on Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium in Brookings, South Dakota. | Samantha Laurey / Argus Leader / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The ‘Go-Go’ offense is designed to feature its running backs in as many capacities as possible. It will do Taylor and his NFL Draft stock a huge service to be involved in the scheme for an entire season.

The scheme has a variety of ways to get running backs involved, as well. Even if Taylor isn’t lining up behind the quarterback, he could work as a part of the triple option or as an outlet on run-pass options. As long as Taylor can stay healthy, there will most likely be a spot available to him at all times.

The high floor of usage he will receive bodes well for his NFL Draft stock, as it ensures he’ll at least have something of substance to put on film for NFL scouts.

How DeKalon Taylor’s Involvement in the Receiving Game Will Boost His NFL Draft Stock

UIWs' Dekalon Taylor returns a kick against UTEP at the Sun Bowl on Sep. 2, 2023 | Alberto Silva Fernandez/ El Paso Times / USA TODAY NETWORK

One such way that Taylor can find involvement outside of being a workhorse running back is in the receiving game. Colorado already displayed its desire for him to fall into this role in his limited action last season, as he recorded 106 yards through the air to just 83 on the ground.

Taylor possesses excellent speed, as was displayed in Colorado’s 2026 spring game. Despite seeing just two carries in the game, Taylor rushed for 21 yards, the second-most of any player on either team. He had the highest average yards per carry among any player, averaging 10.5.

Taylor’s speed makes him an excellent candidate to get involved in screen passes and even in short to intermediate routes out of the backfield. It will add another dimension to his game that he can mark down on his NFL resume and build his 2027 NFL Draft stock around.

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