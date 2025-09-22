Colorado Buffaloes' Depth Tested With Jordan Seaton On Week 4 Injury Report
On a night where the Colorado Buffaloes needed to emerge unscathed, they came up hobbled.
They kept it together in a 37-20 win over the Wyoming Cowboys, but this week's injured list is set to host a sellout crowd, mainly along offensive and defensive lines.
The most notable injury was attributed to star offensive tackle Jordan Seaton, who missed most of the second half against Wyoming. Pete Nakos of On3 reported that it's a hamstring injury, and that Seaton is listed as questionable ahead of this Saturday's bout with the BYU Cougars.
Jordan Seaton Questionable, Others Hampered After Wyoming Game
Coach Deion Sanders acknowledged the numerous injured Buffs on Saturday night, but noted that he "prayerfully" doesn't suspect any of them to miss significant time.
"Jordan Seaton, Zy [Crisler], Simeon [Price] and [DeKalon Taylor], they're cool," Sanders said. "They're good. Prayerfully, we shouldn't lose anyone for a couple of weeks, but they went out to take care of themselves, and we're praying that they're going to be okay."
Their sleepwalked second half was when the majority of ailments popped up, but the Buffaloes entered the weekend already undermanned. Cornerback RJ Johnson, along with defensive linemen Brandon Davis-Swain and Tawfiq Thomas, were late scratches.
Loss Of Jordan Seaton Invaluable
Losing Seaton for even a week would devastate a Colorado offensive line that's looked as dominant as it ever has in the "Coach Prime" era. The sophomore was stamping his presence as one of college football's best tackles, leading his position in pass-blocking grade.
Usual guard Kareem Harden entered in his place, but the Buffs' offensive rhythm was clearly thrown out of sync. Strong starting right guard Zylon Crisler exited shortly after with an injury in favor of backup center Yahya Attia.
Both mainstays on the shelf would greatly damage Colorado's crystallizing pass protection, but Sanders knows its high tide is raising all boats. Offensive line coach Gunnar White had a succinct focus on depth this past offseason, adding nine centers, guards and tackles through the transfer portal.
"Just think about a season ago," Sanders said. "Losing a couple of linemen, what it would have been like. It would have been hell, pure hell."
Running Back Rotation In Jeopardy
While the line powering them ahead is troubled, the Buffs' running backs have been ground down early this season. Simeon Price and DeKalon Taylor have been some of Colorado's most dynamic threats, but both could miss time after injuries sustained against the Cowboys.
Price departed the contest with an aircast on his right foot, while the specifics of Taylor's ailment are unknown.
Both small-school transfers have had a big-time impact. Price is the Buffaloes' most efficient ball-carrier with 6.8 yards per rush and tied for second in yards with 143. Taylor has been an X-factor through the air, tied for top marks in catches with 10, touchdown grabs with two and fourth in yards with 106.
Colorado heavily experimented with split-back formations against Wyoming, where two tailbacks flanked quarterback Kaidon Salter. Price and/or Taylor sidelined could mean a heavy dose of Dallan Hayden, who missed the Buffs' first two games with a hand injury, alongside Micah Welch.
A Depleted Defensive Line
With notables in defensive end Samuel Okunlola and nose guard Gavriel Lightfoot out since week 2, Colorado's trenches continued to take hits.
Standout defensive tackle Anquin Barnes Jr. was tagged with targeting after an illegal hit on Wyoming quarterback Kaden Andereson in the third quarter on Saturday. Due to it coming in the second half, he'll be suspended for the first half against BYU this weekend.
The line has seen heavy rotation, but as Davis-Swain, Thomas and the others watch from afar, Colorado will look to its veterans in defensive end Arden Walker and defensive tackle Amari McNeill to hold down the fort.
"Defensively, we lost a couple [of] guys tonight," Sanders said. "But next man up. Thank God for the recruiting team that we have, because they got the depth that we need."