Colorado Buffaloes' Drelon Miller Makes Jaw-Dropping Catch During Summer Practice
As expectations continue to build ahead of his sophomore year with the Colorado Buffaloes, wide receiver Drelon Miller showcased his offseason growth with a spectacular contested catch during a summer practice on Tuesday.
With cornerback Ivan Yates draped over him, Miller created just enough space down the left sideline to receive a perfect back-shoulder pass from Kaidon Salter, who's competing with freshman Julian "JuJu" Lewis for the Buffs' starting quarterback job. Miller seemingly got his right foot down in bounds and maintained possession throughout his hard fall to the ground.
Darius Sanders of Reach The People Media posted a video of the must-see catch on his X account.
Colorado is currently navigating summer workouts under the leadership of new strength and conditioning coach Andreu Swasey, and it appears the Buffs broke loose for some on-field reps Tuesday. Nobody was in pads, of course, but Miller's catch remains impressive nonetheless.
While learning from the likes of fellow wide receivers Travis Hunter, Jimmy Horn Jr., LaJohntay Wester and Will Sheppard, Miller quietly enjoyed a strong true freshman season last fall with 32 catches for 277 yards and three touchdowns. He also had four carries for 10 yards, earning some comparisons to versatile Washington Commanders wide receiver Deebo Samuel.
Miller received another confidence spike in April when he was used as an extra wide receiver/running back during Colorado's pro day. Countless NFL scouts got an early look at Miller, who caught a few strong passes from quarterback Shedeur Sanders.
"It boosted me a lot," Miller said of the pro day experience. "It was big with all the scouts out there, and just to experience all that and to be there with those guys. It's probably my last time on the field (with them) for a while, so I had a blast with them. It was so quiet and everybody was so serious. I was like, 'Let's have some fun.'"
Miller appears positioned to earn a starting role next season, but he must continue standing out in a crowded wide receiver room highlighted by Omarion Miller, Quentin Gibson, Quanell Farrakhan Jr. and incoming transfers Hykeem Williams (Florida State), Jack Hestera (Utah State), Sincere Brown (Campbell) and Joseph Williams (Tulsa). The Silsbee, Texas, native is also aiming to earn jersey No. 1, reserved for only the best within coach Deion Sanders' Colorado football program.
"It is just a number at the end of the day, but it means more than a number," Miller told Reach The People Media. "Ever since I started wearing No. 1 in football, my life just changed. I started getting offers, the recruiting picked up, everybody started to know who I was."
Whether it's Salter or Lewis taking snaps under center, Colorado's next starting quarterback has every reason to put their trust in Miller.