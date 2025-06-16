Buffs Beat

Predicting Shedeur Sanders On Cleveland Browns' Training Camp Depth Chart

After performing well at OTAs and mandatory minicamp, rookie Shedeur Sanders could enter training camp as the Cleveland Browns' No. 2 quarterback behind either Kenny Pickett or Joe Flacco. Fellow recent NFL Draft pick Dillon Gabriel is also in the mix.

Jun 10, 2025; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) talks to Cleveland Browns offensive coordinator Tommy Rees during minicamp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
Based on the flurry of reports coming out of Berea, rookie Shedeur Sanders was arguably the Cleveland Browns' most impressive quarterback throughout OTAs and mandatory minicamp. The former Colorado Buffaloes still has an uphill battle to land the starting job considering his status as a fifth-round NFL Draft pick, but Sanders' stock is quickly rising with training camp up next.

If he hasn't already, Cleveland coach Kevin Stefanski must now begin piecing together his quarterback depth chart for training camp. The four-man room features Sanders, third-round draft pick Dillon Gabriel, Kenny Pickett and longtime NFL quarterback Joe Flacco, and it's anyone's guess who will take the starting snaps in Week 1.

After not receiving any first-team reps during OTAs and mandatory minicamp, Sanders has made his case to see greater opportunities in the preseason. One Browns analyst even believes Sanders deserves to enter training camp as Cleveland's No. 2 quarterback, assumedly behind either Flacco or Pickett.

Jun 12, 2025; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco (15) talks to quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) during mini camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

"When you and me both know that this man has the most upside of any other quarterback on this roster, there is no way that Shedeur Sanders is not entering training camp, for me, as QB No. 2 on this Browns depth chart," analyst Earl Da Pearl said on Cleveland radio station 92.3 The Fan.

In the Browns' five open-to-the-media OTA and mandatory minicamp practices, Sanders completed 77.4 percent of his passes (41-for-53) for nine touchdowns and one interception, according to ESPN Cleveland's quarterback tracker. Albeit the practices were minimal contact and Sanders didn't see any first-team reps.

"From everybody that I respect and I trust in this game, has said that Shedeur Sanders has looked phenomenal in this offseason portion," Da Pearl said. "You can spin it however you want to spin it, they are in pads. But when we are talking about a guy learning a system and being able to process what he's learning and be able to transfer that into success on the football field — (regardless) if he's running with the ones, twos, threes to the fours — when you are doing what's asked of you and you are doing it well and earning the respect of the veterans... it says a lot."

Stefanski and offensive coordinator Tommy Rees will have some tough decisions to make during the preseason at the most important position in football. Few expect Sanders to start in Week 1, but the youngest son of Colorado coach Deion Sanders could eventually force the Browns' hand if he continues to perform well during the preseason.

Cleveland will open its three-game preseason slate against the Carolina Panthers, who recently drafted former Colorado wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr., on Aug. 8. The Browns are also set to face the Philadelphia Eagles (Aug. 16) and Los Angeles Rams (Aug. 23) to round out the preseason.

