Travis Hunter Bringing Fun To Jacksonville Jaguars' Mandatory Minicamp
Travis Hunter's infectious energy has traveled well from Boulder to Jacksonville.
Countless clips have emerged of the former Colorado Buffaloes cornerback/wide receiver uplifting his new Jacksonville Jaguars teammates during offseason practices with dance moves and his signature smile. OTAs and mandatory minicamp practices aren't exactly the most thrilling part of the NFL calendar, but the rookie Hunter is keeping things fun.
Following the Jaguars' second mandatory minicamp practice on Wednesday, Hunter was asked by a reporter about letting his personality loose during his first NFL summer.
"It's been very easy for me," Hunter said. "The guys come in and I bring the juice every day, always got a smile on my face, always make everyone laugh when I get the chance. It's important having fun and being kids out here, just loving it and living our dream. It's been a great experience out here. I can't let them know. I got to go out there and work, and I know they got my back."
Hunter's energetic approach is also appreciated by his new teammates.
"It's fun," said cornerback Jarrian Jones, per News4JAX. "He's a kid. He acts like a kid. He's still a kid. Obviously, he's mature, but he just wants to have fun. I'm the same way, I just want to have fun. We like two peas in a pod, for real."
While he still hasn't taken an NFL snap, Hunter has earned the right to enjoy himself on the football field. The former Jackson State transfer dropped countless jaws during his two seasons with the Buffs en route to becoming the program's second-ever Heisman Trophy winner.
At the same time, Hunter is well aware of the expectations that come with being the No. 2 overall NFL Draft pick.
“The organization expects a lot out of me," Hunter said. "They expect me to come out here and play right away. I’m going to do whatever it takes for me to play right away.”
Jacksonville opens its three-game preseason slate against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Aug. 9 and its regular season opener will come against the Carolina Panthers on Sept. 7.
The Jaguars will allow Hunter to play both ways during his upcoming rookie season, but it's yet to be seen how that'll look exactly under coach Liam Coen.
"It's natural for him," said safety Eric Murray, per News4JAX. "I think every time he steps foot in that wide jersey on our side (defense), you see these flash plays... He just got here, so he probably doesn't really know what's going on, but that's his true athleticism and who he is. It's just real easy for him. I've never seen it before other than high school or something like that, so to be able to do that at the highest level is one of the most impressive feats I've seen in a while."