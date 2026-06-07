Elite EDGE Jovon Pulliam's Colorado Decision Showcases Recruiting Blueprint
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The Colorado Buffaloes are drawing in eyes and attention in the state of Alabama. To the point, residents in that state may have a reason to decorate their houses in Colorado colors, even in the shadow of the Auburn Tigers and Alabama Crimson Tide.
Colorado landed former Crimson Tide running back and past prized coach Nick Saban recruit Richard Young in the transfer portal. Then, coach Deion Sanders and Colorado pulled in a former Alabama commit in three-star linebacker/edge rusher Ba'Roc Willis during May to launch the Buffaloes' recruiting momentum.
Colorado now wants a future Yellowhammer State package when it rushes the passer, thanks to landing this three-star edge rusher to pair with the Pell City star Willis.
Colorado Lands Commitment from Jovon Pulliam
Colorado pulled in three different verbal commitments during the June 6 recruiting weekend. Three-star edge rusher from Hoover, Jovon Pulliam, came in the middle of the Buffaloes, grabbing three-star offensive linemen Jaiden Lindsay and Zaquan Linton.
The standout from Alabama state powerhouse Hoover High Pulliam shut his recruitment down by choosing the Buffaloes, announcing his decision during the Boulder visit via his social media pages.
The 6-3, 240-pounder arrives nearly a month after coach Deion Sanders and his coaching staff pulled off the official flip of Willis on May 18. Willis previously told Lorenzo Reyna of Colorado Buffaloes on SI that National Championship Game runner-up Miami was applying pressure to land him. But Colorado's defensive setup under new coordinator Chris Marve helped sell Willis to come over.
"Big selling points to me is it’s set up to make a play," Willis explained to Colorado Buffaloes on SI. "They need the trenches and someone who can play edge. Or fly around off the ball as well."
Now it looks like there could be a package called "Alabama," "Yellowhammer," or something catchy when Willis and Pulliam are paired together. Colorado fans, though, will grow energized about Pulliam's abilities when taking a deep dive into his skillset on the football field.
Impact of Colorado Landing Edge Rusher Jovon Pulliam
Colorado boosts the pass rush room in a big way here. Even after landing Willis.
Pulliam brings a game-changing burst that creates sacks, tackles for a loss, or even six points for the defense by causing a turnover. Hoover moves him around, too, in the name of creating mismatches and confusion.
Pulliam isn't just a plant. He's a hand-in-the-grass defender. He even lined up as an inside linebacker, but still blitzed through the gap to disrupt the pass. The speed and closing pursuits cause discomfort for quarterbacks and running backs. He's also strong at the point of attack and can shed blockers immediately before leaving destruction in the backfield.
But like a true edge rusher, Pulliam rarely loses outside containment. Even if a running back thinks they can out-run him, Pulliam becomes the one winning that battle easily by catching up right away. Colorado earns a much-needed outside contain/pass rush artist here. Pulliam produced 11 sacks, 16 tackles for a loss, plus forced three fumbles and even blocked five field goals in 2025.
Unlike Willis, Pulliam was never offered by Alabama or any SEC powerhouse. He turns down two ACC opportunities in Wake Forest and Boston College, though. Plus, he says no to playing for the 2025 College Football Playoff team, Tulane, to head to Colorado. But the trio of Pulliam, Willis and Young gives Alabama residents a new reason to watch the Buffaloes.
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Lorenzo J Reyna is a sports writer for USC Trojans On SI and Colorado Buffaloes On SI. He brings nearly two decades of sports writing experience, including coverage of Cal, Stanford, San Jose State and Fresno State for 247Sports. He also wrote about an incoming high school freshman named Jayden Daniels before he won the Heisman Trophy and led the Washington Commanders. Also known as "Zo" to his colleagues, his other writing credits include ClutchPoints, Athlon Sports, Roundtable, the Santa Maria Times and freelanced once for the Los Angeles Times. He enjoys living near a beach, having multiple cups of coffee, and listening to old school R&B/Hip-Hop in his down time.Follow LJ_Reyna