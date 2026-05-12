Colorado Gears Up to Host Former Alabama Commit for Recruiting Visit

The Colorado Buffaloes are one of many teams that have extended a scholarship offer to class of 2027 linebacker Ba’Roc Willis since his decommitment from the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Despite the impressive athlete once having his heart set on Tuscaloosa, he has opened his options back up. Colorado has emerged near the top of his list, scheduling an official visit from May 15 to 17. The visit was scheduled back in February, but with it on the horizon, here’s a look at what Willis would mean to the Buffs’ defense.

How Ba’Roc WillisBecame a Three-Star Recruit

Dec 21, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Legendary football and baseball player and father of Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders, Deion Sanders on the sidelines prior to a game against the Buffalo Bills at Huntington Bank Field. Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

Willis spent his freshman and sophomore seasons with the Moody High School Blue Devils in Moody, Alabama.

In those three seasons, he put up some of the most impressive production among any three-star recruit in his class. The 6-4, 220-pound linebacker recorded 35 sacks across those three seasons, recording 17 of them during his sophomore campaign.

He wasn’t exclusively a pass rusher, though, as he played a large volume of snaps at mike linebacker through those three years as well. He’s tallied a whopping 299 total tackles in his high school career thus far, piling on 125 of them as a junior. In addition, 179 of those total tackles were unassisted.

As a result, 247Sports lists Willis as the No. 20 recruit from the state of Alabama, the No. 36 linebacker and the No. 580 overall recruit in the class of 2027.

Colorado’s Recruiting Battle for Ba’Roc Willis

Aug 29, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Members of the Colorado Buffaloes line across from the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets during the fourth quarter at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Following the conclusion of May, Colorado will be one of four schools Willis has paid a visit to.

As a former Alabama commit, Willis has taken his fair share of trips to Tuscaloosa. According to Rivals, he’s visited Alabama 10 times during his recruiting process. He’s also visited the Tide’s archrival, the Auburn Tigers, a healthy number of times, taking eight trips to their campus during his recruiting cycle.

However, none of those in-state visits were official, as all three of Willis’s scheduled official visits are to out-of-state programs. Colorado is one of them, but the other two are the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets and Miami Hurricanes.

Those two programs are likely to be Colorado’s primary competition, and although Willis has already taken an unofficial visit to Miami, the Buffs get the first word in his official visits. If coach Deion Sanders and his staff make a good first impression, it will be difficult for the other two programs to pull Willis away.

What Ba’Roc Willis Would Mean for Colorado

Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffalos head coach Deion Sanders against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

A commitment from Willis would be enormous for the Buffaloes. He could turn out as one of their best splashes on the recruiting trail, as he is a productive pass rusher with a great frame who is inexplicably flying below the radar.

Colorado only recorded 13 sacks in 2025, a far cry from its Big 12-leading total of 39 in 2024. If the Buffs can land Willis, they’ll have an underrated pass rusher who can develop into a major contributor at a discounted NIL price, given his underrated nature. Fans should keep an eye on the Buffs’ progress with Willis, as he could be a cornerstone of their pass rush in the future.

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