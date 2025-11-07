Buffs Beat

Colorado Buffaloes To Enter West Virginia Severely Shorthanded At Key Position Group

Defensive backs DJ McKinney, RJ Johnson and Makari Vickers are all either out or doubtful for the Colorado Buffaloes' Saturday game at West Virginia. Plus, standout safety Tawfiq Byard is out for the first half due to a targeting call last week.

Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffaloes safety RJ Johnson (5) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
The Colorado Buffaloes' depth in the secondary will be tested in a major way this weekend against the West Virginia Mountaineers.

According to Thursday's player availability report, cornerbacks RJ Johnson (out), Makari Vickers (out) and DJ McKinney (doubtful) are all dealing with injuries heading into Saturday's matchup in Morgantown. Even more, standout safety Tawfiq Byard will miss the first half due to targeting in last week's loss to Arizona.

Colorado will likely start Ivan Yates and Teon Parks at the two cornerback spots, with Preston Hodge alongside at nickel. At the two safety spots, Ben Finneseth, Carter Stoutmire and John Slaugher are all in the running to receive a starting nod until Byard returns for the second half.

Colorado's Secondary Depth To Be Tested

Oct 11, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes defensive back Tawfiq Byard (7) pulls in an interception in the fourth quarter against the Iowa State Cyclones at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Fortunately for the Buffs, they may have picked a good week to be shorthanded in the secondary as West Virginia true freshman Scotty Fox Jr. is expcted to make only his third career start on Saturday. In two prior starts against TCU and Houston, Fox threw for 457 total yards and three touchdowns, plus another two scores on the ground.

Still, the Buffs will be hurting without Johnson and possibly McKinney, who've each recorded one interception on the season. McKinney, a projected future NFL Draft pick, is also tied with Stoutmire for the second-most pass breakups on the team with five.

Coach Deion Sanders even joked earlier this week that he wishes he could step in at cornerback.

"I wish to the world I could, especially corner right now, we're short," Sanders told reporters Tuesday. "I wish I could go out there and play some corner."

Colorado's Thursday Player Availability Report For West Virginia Game

Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes cornerback DJ McKinney (8) during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Including Byard, Colorado had 10 players listed on its Thursday player availability report.

OUT

  • Wide receiver Hykeem Williams
  • Cornerback RJ Johnson
  • Cornerback Makari Vickers
  • Defensive tackle Amari McNeill
  • Defensive tackle Christian Hudson
  • Tawfiq Byard (first half only due to targeting)

DOUBTFUL

  • Cornerback DJ McKinney
  • Running back Simeon Price
  • Offensive lineman Larry Johnson III

QUESTIONABLE

  • Offensive lineman Jordan Seaton

The Buffs would, of course, benefit from McKinney, Price, Johnson and Seaton working their way back into action. Kareem Harden and Andre Roye Jr. are both candidates to start on the offensive line if Seaton and/or Johnson can't play.

West Virginia's Thursday Player Availability Report

Sep 13, 2025; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers quarterback Nicco Marchiol (8) rolls out to pass during overtime against the Pittsburgh Panthers at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images / Ben Queen-Imagn Images

A rarity this season, Colorado will face an even more banged-up opponent as West Virginia listed 11 players on its latest player availability report.

OUT

  • Running back Jahiem White
  • Running back Tye Edwards
  • Safety Jordan Walker
  • Wide receiver Jaden Bray
  • Quarterback Nicco Marchiol
  • Quarterback Jaylen Henderson
  • Running back Tyler Jacklich
  • Linebacker Ashton Woods
  • Safety Julien Horton
  • Offensive lineman Cooper Young

DOUBTFUL

  • Running back Clay Ash

Kickoff between the Buffs and Mountaineers is set for 10 a.m. MT on TNT (simulcast on HBO Max).

