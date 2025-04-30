Deion Sanders, Colorado Buffaloes Add Exciting Tennessee Transfer Safety John Slaughter
After several transfer portal losses, the Colorado Buffaloes needed depth in their talented secondary. Former Tennessee Volunteers safety John Slaughter fits the bill and will transfer to Deion Sanders' Colorado team.
Slaughter committed to Colorado on Wednesday morning after two years on Rocky Top. The native of Southaven, Mississippi, recently visited with the Purdue Boilermakers before deciding on coach Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes. He has two years of eligibility remaining.
The safety appeared in 22 games with the Volunteers, primarily as a special teamer. Slaughter tallied five tackles (three solo, half a tackle for loss) after just one total tackle in his freshman year. In 2024, he snared his first career interception in the fourth quarter against the UTEP Miners and recovered an onside kick earlier in the season against the Kent State Golden Flashes.
Slaughter was somewhat buried in the depth chart after highly touted defensive back Boo Carter joined the fray, subsequently pursuing a new home. He becomes the sixth transfer portal addition of the spring window for Colorado, joining former Auburn Tigers safety Terrance Love and Illinois State Redbirds cornerback Teon Parks as April's reinforcements at defensive back.
At his hometown Southaven High School, Slaughter became a two-time team captain, consensus three-star prospect and the No. 8 player in Mississippi by 247Sports. He was named Mississippi's 2022 6A Defensive Player of the Year after logging over 50 tackles and three interceptions as a senior.
As Southaven, he briefly crossed paths with former Buffs offensive lineman Kahlil Benson. Slaughter garnered offers from the Florida State Seminoles, Kentucky Wildcats and Maryland Terrapins before eventually deciding on Tennessee.
The Buffs' safety room was thin entering the offseason, suffering losses like Cam'Ron Silmon-Craig and Shilo Sanders to graduation. Slaughter brings extensive experience on special teams and a strong high school background on early downs to a unit consisting of Love, four-star freshman TJ Branch Jr. and USF Bulls transfer Tawfiq Byard.
Slaughter was the first of two Tennessee players to commit to Boulder on Wednesday, as offensive tackle Larry Johnson III joined him later in the morning.
Listed at 6-2 and 195 pounds, Slaughter is portal addition No. 22 of Colorado’s offseason. The Buffs now rank No. 23 in 247Sports’s transfer portal rankings, still second in the Big 12 behind the Texas Tech Red Raiders.
Colorado’s secondary took a major loss last week who could join Slaughter’s old friends. Cornerback Colton Hood is set to visit Knoxville and the Volunteers later this week.
For Slaughter to beat out Byard, Branch, Love and walk-on-turned-scholarship Ben Finneseth for a spot in the rotation, his reps in an SEC locker room will be paramount. Last season, Slaughter saw action against top-tier offenses in the Georgia Bulldogs, Alabama Crimson Tide and North Carolina State Wolfpack.
Defensive backs coach Kevin Mathis and defensive coordinator Robert Livingston have made names for themselves by turning water to wine with the Buffs, namely Hood, cornerback DJ McKinney and slot corner Preston Hodge.
If Slaughter gets incorporated early and often, opposing quarterbacks and wide receivers should tread lightly, or they may get slaughtered.