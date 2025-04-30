Buffs Beat

Deion Sanders, Colorado Buffaloes Add Exciting Tennessee Transfer Safety John Slaughter

Coach Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes added their sixth transfer portal addition of spring, former Tennessee Volunteers safety John Slaughter. The defensive back was is a big addition for depth in Colorado's secondary after losing Travis Hunter.

Harrison Simeon

Tennessee defensive back John Slaughter (12) on the Vol Walk ahead of the NCAA college football game between Tennessee and Mississippi State on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024, in Knoxville, Tenn.
Tennessee defensive back John Slaughter (12) on the Vol Walk ahead of the NCAA college football game between Tennessee and Mississippi State on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024, in Knoxville, Tenn. / Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

After several transfer portal losses, the Colorado Buffaloes needed depth in their talented secondary. Former Tennessee Volunteers safety John Slaughter fits the bill and will transfer to Deion Sanders' Colorado team.

Tennessee defensive back John Slaughter (12) on the Vol Walk ahead of the NCAA college football game between Tennessee and Mi
Tennessee defensive back John Slaughter (12) on the Vol Walk ahead of the NCAA college football game between Tennessee and Mississippi State on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024, in Knoxville, Tenn. / Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Slaughter committed to Colorado on Wednesday morning after two years on Rocky Top. The native of Southaven, Mississippi, recently visited with the Purdue Boilermakers before deciding on coach Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes. He has two years of eligibility remaining.

The safety appeared in 22 games with the Volunteers, primarily as a special teamer. Slaughter tallied five tackles (three solo, half a tackle for loss) after just one total tackle in his freshman year. In 2024, he snared his first career interception in the fourth quarter against the UTEP Miners and recovered an onside kick earlier in the season against the Kent State Golden Flashes.

Tennessee defensive back John Slaughter (12) celebrating with teammates during the NCAA college football game against Kent St
Tennessee defensive back John Slaughter (12) celebrating with teammates during the NCAA college football game against Kent State on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024 in Knoxville, Tenn. / Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Slaughter was somewhat buried in the depth chart after highly touted defensive back Boo Carter joined the fray, subsequently pursuing a new home. He becomes the sixth transfer portal addition of the spring window for Colorado, joining former Auburn Tigers safety Terrance Love and Illinois State Redbirds cornerback Teon Parks as April's reinforcements at defensive back.

MORE: Deion Sanders' Colorado Buffaloes Send Eight Players (And Counting) To NFL

MORE:Why New Orleans Saints Drafted Tyler Shough Over Shedeur Sanders

MORE: New York Giants Pass On Shedeur Sanders Due To Private Workout Preparation

At his hometown Southaven High School, Slaughter became a two-time team captain, consensus three-star prospect and the No. 8 player in Mississippi by 247Sports. He was named Mississippi's 2022 6A Defensive Player of the Year after logging over 50 tackles and three interceptions as a senior.

As Southaven, he briefly crossed paths with former Buffs offensive lineman Kahlil Benson. Slaughter garnered offers from the Florida State Seminoles, Kentucky Wildcats and Maryland Terrapins before eventually deciding on Tennessee.

The Buffs' safety room was thin entering the offseason, suffering losses like Cam'Ron Silmon-Craig and Shilo Sanders to graduation. Slaughter brings extensive experience on special teams and a strong high school background on early downs to a unit consisting of Love, four-star freshman TJ Branch Jr. and USF Bulls transfer Tawfiq Byard.

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn
Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Slaughter was the first of two Tennessee players to commit to Boulder on Wednesday, as offensive tackle Larry Johnson III joined him later in the morning.

Listed at 6-2 and 195 pounds, Slaughter is portal addition No. 22 of Colorado’s offseason. The Buffs now rank No. 23 in 247Sports’s transfer portal rankings, still second in the Big 12 behind the Texas Tech Red Raiders.

Colorado’s secondary took a major loss last week who could join Slaughter’s old friends. Cornerback Colton Hood is set to visit Knoxville and the Volunteers later this week.

Tennessee defensive back Boo Carter (23) and Tennessee defensive back John Slaughter (12) celebrate after a play during a col
Tennessee defensive back Boo Carter (23) and Tennessee defensive back John Slaughter (12) celebrate after a play during a college football game between Tennessee and Mississippi State at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024. / Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

For Slaughter to beat out Byard, Branch, Love and walk-on-turned-scholarship Ben Finneseth for a spot in the rotation, his reps in an SEC locker room will be paramount. Last season, Slaughter saw action against top-tier offenses in the Georgia Bulldogs, Alabama Crimson Tide and North Carolina State Wolfpack.

Defensive backs coach Kevin Mathis and defensive coordinator Robert Livingston have made names for themselves by turning water to wine with the Buffs, namely Hood, cornerback DJ McKinney and slot corner Preston Hodge.

If Slaughter gets incorporated early and often, opposing quarterbacks and wide receivers should tread lightly, or they may get slaughtered.

feed

Published |Modified
Harrison Simeon
HARRISON SIMEON

Harrison Simeon is a beat writer for Colorado Buffaloes On SI. Formerly, he was a writer for Colorado Buffaloes Wire of the USA TODAY Sports network and freelance utility for FOX Sports, working at venues such as Empower Field at Mile High Stadium and Folsom Field. He is finishing his journalism degree at the University of Colorado Boulder, where he has passionately covered football, basketball, and other school programs through its student-run sports media organization, Sko Buffs Sports. As its Associate Producer, he has traveled to six states to cover events such as the 2024 Valero Alamo Bowl, the 2024 Pac-12 women’s basketball tournament, and the 2025 Big 12 Women’s Basketball Championship. He also captained the organization’s exponential growth in membership and on social media, where his posts have been featured on ESPN and Bleacher Report. While with SI, he interns at the Boulder Daily Camera, one of Colorado’s most revered newspapers. He is a native of New Orleans, Louisiana.

Home/Football