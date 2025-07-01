Colorado Buffaloes Snag 'Exciting' Linebacker Recruit Over Big 12 Rival
Coach Deion Sanders earned another key defensive commitment on Tuesday as class of 2026 linebacker Colby Johnson announced his pledge to the Colorado Buffaloes.
A three-star prospect from Sammamish, Washington, Johnson picked the Buffs over the San Diego State Aztecs, Washington State Cougars and the Big 12 Conference's Arizona Wildcats. "Coach Prime" has now picked up five class of 2026 commits, including three in the past week.
"I am extremely blessed to announce my commitment to the University of Colorado," Johnson wrote on X. "I want to thank God for all of the blessings along this journey. Thank you to all of my Family, Friends, Teammates, and Coaches for constantly pushing me to be the greatest version of myself. Let's go build something special, Go Buffs!!!"
The 6-foot-2, 200-pound Johnson is the No. 104 linebacker in his class and the No. 11 prospect in Washington, according to the 247Sports composite rankings. 247Sports national recruiting analyst Greg Biggins noted that Johnson has exceptional speed and could develop into a multi-year starter at the Power Four level.
Johnson is a two-way player and an exciting two-sport athlete as well. He’ll play linebacker at the college level but flashed at running back and is one of the top athletes in the state. An excellent open field tackler and can knife through gaps and moves really well laterally. Physical at the point of attack and shows off the versatility to play inside or outside ‘baker at the next level.- 247Sports' Greg Biggins
Johnson announced an offer from the Buffs in May before taking an official visit to Boulder in mid-June.
Four-star safety Preston Ashley, three-star tight end Gavin Mueller, three-star EDGE Domata Peko Jr. and three-star cornerback Maurice Williams represent Colorado's four other commits. Ashley and Williams both joined the fold last week.
Sanders' five-member recruiting class still ranks last in the Big 12 and No. 100 nationally, per 247Sports. Colorado's 2025 recruiting class, which featured 14 signees, ranked No. 4 in the Big 12 and No. 38 nationally. Once again, "Coach Prime" appears on track to land a small but powerful high school signing class.
Two other highly ranked class of 2026 Colorado recruiting targets are set to reveal their college commitment later this week: five-star wide receiver Cederian Morgan (Wednesday) and three-star defensive lineman Manoah Faupusa (Saturday). Three-star offensive tackle and Englewood, Colorado, native Tripp Skewes committed to Vanderbilt on Tuesday over the Buffs, North Carolina and Texas Tech.
After losing Nikhai Hill-Green to the transfer portal and LaVonta Bentley to graduation, Colorado linebackers coach Andre' Hart will look toward transfers Martavius French (UTSA), Reginald Hughes (Jacksonville State), Kylan Salter (TCU) and Shaun Myers (North Alabama) to lead the position group. Former three-star linebacker prospect Mantrez Walker is also heading into his true freshman season.