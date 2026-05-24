Colorado Eyeing Naming Rights Deal For Iconic Stadium

The Colorado Buffaloes are currently exploring potential naming rights for Folsom Field and the CU Events Center.

Colorado Seeking Naming Rights Deal to Folsom Field, CU Events Center

Fernando Lovo was announced as the Colorado athletic director in December of 2025. He is the seventh athletic director in the school’s history. Something that is on the to-do list for Lovo is adding adding naming rights to the most two most prominent athletic locations: Folsom Field and the CU Events Center.

Folsom field is the long-time home of the Buffs’ football team dating back to when it opened in 1924. Since then, there have been multiple renovations to keep it up to the standard of a power conference team in college football. It is called Folsom Field after late Buffaloes coach Fred Folsom, who passed away in 1944.

The CU Events Center is a 11,000 seat arena that opened up in 1979. It has most notably hosted the Buffaloes basketball and volleyball teams.

There is a lot of money on the table for Colorado if they were to add naming rights for Folsom Field and the CU Events Center. Lovo told the Daily Camera’s Brian Howell recently that adding naming right is a big priority for him and that they have been aggressive when it comes to that.

Per James Carnes of the Buffaloes Wire, the Colorado athletic department is facing a projected $27 million deduct. If they were to add naming right to both of these facilities, it could be a huge help for the school and their athletic programs.

It will be interesting to see if Lovo ends up sealing a deal with a sponsor and what the names of these venues would be after.

Stadium Naming Rights Deals in College Football

The USC Trojans have a naming rights deal at their iconic football stadium, the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. USC and United Airlines agreed to a deal that was reportedly worth $69 million over a decade to make the official name of their home “United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.”

By naming just the field after the sponsor, USC is still able to hang on to that that historic Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum name.

The Penn State Nittany Lions just this past year reached their own major naming right deal at their football stadium, the iconic Beaver Stadium. Beaver Stadium has been home to Penn State football since 1960 and is an incredible home environment for the Nittany Lions. It is named after late 1800’s Pennsylvania governor and early 1900’s Penn State president James Beaver.

In 2025, Penn State reached a deal with West Shore to officially name the stadium “West Shore Home Field at Beaver Stadium.”

Like USC, they were able to preserve the historic name while adding the naming rights deal for the field.

Colorado doesn’t have this luxury as it’s called Folsom Field and not Folsom Stadium. Would they do the reverse and call it Folsom Field at “whichever sponsor they get’s” stadium?

If the Folsom name is taken away completely, there will no doubt be some very upset Buffaloes fans.

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