Colorado Fans Will Love Deion Sanders' Reaction to Fights in Spring Practice

With spring practice officially underway, a few clips of some Colorado Buffaloes players getting into altercations at practice have received national attention. Colorado coach Deion Sanders has brought attention to the Buffaloes, but the program also offers rare glimpses into practices thanks to Deion Sanders Jr. and Well Off Media on YouTube.

Deion Sanders Addresses Team After Fights in Practice

After multiple scuffles in the first few days of practice, Sanders addressed his team.

"If you wasn’t involved, why are you talking. You ain’t doin’ nothing about beefing. Because you wasn’t involved, you know what time it was. Somebody got they butts kicked, somebody didn’t. I don’t mind that, but we gonna keep it wholesome, if you can understand that. . . . You go to the ground, you stop. We’re teammates. We’re teammates, but I love the competition, I love the compete. I love the compete," said Sanders, per Well Off Media.

The Colorado coach grew more and more fiery while talking to his team, and the energy at the Buffaloes' first few practices has been apparent. Along with new offensive coordinator Brennan Marion and defensive coordinator Chris Marve, a number of new transfers have joined the team with something to prove.

Not only are the Buffs competing against each other on offense and defense, every player is also competing within his position room, hoping to climb on the depth chart. On defense alone, spots in the secondary could be hard to come by with defensive backs like Boo Carter, Naeten Mitchell, Justin Eaglin, and Cree Thomas joining the program.

College Football Analyst Offers Honest Assessment

While Colorado fans can get excited about the energy that the current team is exhibiting in practice, On3 analyst J.D. PicKell offered his opinion on the situation, arguing that some "extra edge" might be exactly what Sanders and the Buffs need heading into 2026.

"Writing off Colorado because of a 10-second clip of a couple of dudes scrapping during spring practice. Internet people. Football people look at that and say, 'Yeah, it's practice.' Yeah, it's like first couple days of spring practice. These dudes have been lifting weights for the better part of the last few months and running sprints in the indoor. That sucks. They get to actually play some football for the first time in who knows how long? Yeah, they better mix it up," said PicKell.

"There should be some some violence and some extra edge to everybody. Like, this is not a big deal. This is not something to look at and say, 'Oh man, Colorado's got a culture issue.' No, Colorado's got a little bit of extra fire to them. and I love that. Like, you won three games last year. there better be some fight. There better be some energy. Like this is what Colorado needs more of quite frankly," said PicKell.

Colorado finished 3-9 in 2025, and the roster was almost entirely overhauled after season. With uncertain expectations entering 2026, the Buffaloes already seem ready to prove themselves. If the team is showing such energy and competition in spring practice, ideally the Buffs will have the same enthusiasm when they finally get to hit an actual opponent.

The spring game is on April 11, but Colorado's regular season doesn't officially begin until Sept. 3 against Georgia Tech.

