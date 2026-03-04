Colorado Defensive Coordinator Reveals Coaching Philosophies

Colorado Buffaloes defensive coordinator Chris Marve spoke to the media for the first time since being hired and for the first time since he was promoted by coach Deion Sanders from linebackers coach to defensive coordinator. With the departure of former Buffs defensive coordinator Robert Livingston to the Denver Broncos, Marve was thrust into the role shortly before the start of spring practice.

Marve does have experience as a defensive coordinator from his last stop at Virginia Tech, and he revealed the defensive philosophy and playing style that he hopes to bring to Boulder.

MSU defensive run game coordinator Chris Marve speaks to reporters at Media Day on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at the Leo Seal Complex. Photo by Keith Warren | Keith Warren, Keith Warren via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Most Notable Quotes from Defensive Coordinator Chris Marve

What Winning Defense Looks Like

"First of all, it’s mindset. How you approach the game, playing together as a unit. Starts when you need to be situationally, very efficient to exceptional. When I say situationally, talking third down, talking red zone, talking understanding personnel and how offenses are attacking you. So being really smart. Playing extremely fast and aggressive. Playing with tremendous effort, but also playing as a unit," said Marve, per The Morning Run.

"Never seen a championship defense with just 10 people, right? It takes all 11, and sometimes more than that. So that’s what it takes in order for us to be successful, and you can fix a lot of problems on defense with effort, with mindset, and the style of play as opposed to the structural things that you’re doing," he continued.

"And so that’s what spring ball, in a lot ways, is about, man. Like establishing an identity. Who are we going to be? How are we going to play? And when teams cut on the tape, they see the style of play that we have, regardless of what we’re calling. So that’s what we believe in, that’s what we’re teaching our guys and certainly trying to exemplify it on tape."

On Adjusting to His New Role:

Dec 21, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Legendary football and baseball player and father of Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders, Deion Sanders on the sidelines prior to a game against the Buffalo Bills at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

"Man, things happen fast in this profession. Certainly talked with Coach Prime about coming in and if this opportunity presented itself, a conversation would be had, but came in with the full intention of coaching linebackers, doing absolutely everything that I could in that role to help and supplement coach Livingston and everything that he wanted to do here. Obviously when he got the tremendous opportunity that he had that he decided to leave, we had the conversation, Coach Prime and I," said Marve.

"As you can imagine, five days before spring ball rolls, you have a plan of action, a direction and a vision that you plan on going defensively, and all of the sudden that changes, right?"

"And so you have to, me I had to put the coordinator hat back on and okay, what is the plan? What's the vision? What's the lexicon that we want to utilize? What do we want to do schematically? How do we wanna approach our conversation with the players? How do we organize ourselves as the staff? How do we be extremely meticulous as it relates to the things that are important? How do we play winning football?" Marve said.

"I mean, it goes back to your question, how do we teach the things that are necessary and not just teach 'em, but in a way that they resonate and that they're applicable, and that they show up on tape. Because you can teach football until you're blue in the face, if it doesn't show up on tape, it doesn't matter. So that's basically what it's about. So, I've drank a lot of coffee, Starbucks, and the person who opens the door for me, they're my best friend right now. It'll probably continue to be that way for a while, and that's OK," he continued.

"It'll be some overlap, for sure. Certainly there will also be some things that I'll bring with me from my past that I thought were extremely effective, but also helped us play fast and helped us play with a certain mentality that showed up on tape again, for the guys to be successful, feel like they're playing together and they can play aggressive. So it'll be some overlap but also some unique nuances and distinctions between what was on tape a year ago."

On Any Players Standing Out:

"Man, that is a question that I always hesitate to answer, especially this early. Because football's played in pads, and we don't have pads on yet. So, I do appreciate the young men that we have, there's clearly a tremendous amount of work ethic. They're hungry, they're very coachable. They appreciate the opportunity that Colorado provides for all of us. And they're taking the coaching right now," said the Buffaloes defensive coordinator.

"You see there's a very big distinction in my mind in the years that I've coached ball between January to February and the first day of pads you put them on in spring ball. There's a very big distinction. The football players come out, they really do. And so, I'm excited to see that. I'm excited for one, for Friday. If we could've stayed on the field and lined up for Friday, I would've done that today, so, excited for that," Marve continued.

FSU linebackers coach Chris Marve at the FSU National Signing Day Party on Feb. 5, 2020 | Wayne McGahee III/Democrat, Tallahassee Democrat via Imagn Content Services, LLC

What He Learned From Virginia Tech:

"I had a year to think about it, so I have probably 15 pages in OneNote that I can articulate to you, but the pithy version of it would be I learned how to be a beter teacher. I did a lot of stuff in the offseason, I did internships in the NFL with the Rams and the Cardinals. I visited a bunch of different programs because you have access now when you don't have a logo on your chest. So I got to see a lot of different things that challenged some things that I thought, but also really reinforced some things that I fundamentally believed in and still believe in," said Marve.

"If you're not adapting in this game, you're going to die. So I learned that adapting is imperative. You do have to have tenets that you fundamentally believe in and that you harp on that have to show up on tape. But you got to adapt, man, so we'll be different than how people saw us when I was at the other institution, we'll have some overlap. But it's about adapting and getting better every opportunity you get," Marve said.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE