Colorado Fans Will Love What Inside Receivers Coach Rashaad Davis Said About His Role

In his spring presser on Tuesday morning, Colorado Buffaloes inside receivers coach Rashad Davis talked about his role at Colorado under coach Deion Sanders as a football coach, but he also emphasized that he helps to do a little more than just what comes with on-field responsibilities.

Oct 7, 2023; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quality control assistant Rashad Davis against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Rashad Davis‘s Role As a Mentor

“Mostly, my role has always been an energetic guy. You know I’m very passionate in what I do, very energetic. Breaking down defenses of the opposing teams, things like that, and now I’m stepping more into a role of really just more hands-on and developing these guys on the field, right, and also off the field too as well. We want them to be good athletes, but most importantly, we want them to be good young men when they get into the real world,” said Davis.

Davis brings a whole new perspective to this room, his main focus is the energy that he can bring to the receivers to push them to improve every single day. In order to be a coach who can connect with players, there needs to be something different about a coach's personality.

Davis knows how to bring that edge because he was once in their shoes as a player. Those who played the game view football a lot differently than those who just coach. Davis, as a former player, can understand player-specific situations about a variety of things, like many coaches on the Colorado staff, and help to develop these players in a way that benefits the whole team.

Davis also talked about the importance of developing these players off the field as much as they are developed on it. It is very difficult to make it to the NFL following a college football career. Because of that, it is up to coaches to develop these players to be prepared for life after football, which is something that Davis is ready to do.

Davis has his own experience after his football career ended, and was able to get involved in the game again as a coach, which allowed him to become a mentor at a place like Colorado. Many players can make the mistake of thinking that football is everything, but in reality, football is temporary.

The Buffs coach will have a role in helping to develop the slot receivers, and potentially the whole receiver room, but his impact may be something that cannot be measured on a stat sheet.

Oct 7, 2023; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quality control assistant Rashad Davis against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Versatile Offense

Davis will also work alongside receivers coach Jason Phillips to help develop this group as a whole, but focus on the slot receivers primarily.

However, the interesting thing about slot receivers in offensive coordinator Brennan Marion‘s scheme is the fact that in a sense, all the receivers are positionless.

Marion focuses on getting the best players the ball, and is willing to mix up formations and alignments that other offensive coordinators are not willing to do. Which is why his offense has been looked at as so innovative.

Nov 29, 2025; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders looks on during the first quarter against the Kansas State Wildcats at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images | Scott Sewell-Imagn Images

Over the last few years, Colorado has struggled to have an offense that can consistently move the ball, which is why Sanders wanted a change of pace with the offense and specifically a different kind of offensive coordinator to bring that change.

To complement the addition of Marion, Sanders and the Buffaloes staff were able to bring in versatile players like Danny Scudero, DeAndre Moore Jr., Cam Perry, Ernest Campbell, as well as retaining returning players like Joseph Williams and Hakeem Williams.

Having a receiver room with multiple players who can play multiple positions fits perfectly with what Marion wants to do. This offense has an opportunity to put defenses in very tough positions, trying to identify where receivers are and where to match up. This is a defensive coordinator’s nightmare.

As the inside receivers coach, Davis will have the pleasure of working with all the receivers to ensure they know their responsibilities in each formation and on each play. This offense is a very complex one, but if Marion, Davis, Phillips, and the receivers can all do their job well, this offense could be unstoppable.