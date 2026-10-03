Colorado Fans Won't Like Buffaloes' Quarterback Ranking

The Colorado Buffaloes are reportedly starting quarterback Isaac Wilson for his first start of the season against Texas Tech after Colorado quarterback Julian Lewis failed to inspire confidence in the offense. ESPN recently released its first ranking of all 68 quarterbacks from the Power 4 conferences, and Lewis landed at No. 61 overall.

How Wilson can change the ranking of Colorado's quarterback room remains to be seen, but the ESPN ranking paints a bleak picture of the development of Lewis in Boulder.

Sep 3, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) arrives at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Julian Lewis Ranked No. 61 Among Power 4 Quarterbacks

Colorado quarterback Julian Lewis entered the 2026 season with considerably higher expectations than this ranking. The former five-star recruit was viewed as one of the most intriguing young quarterbacks in the country after getting an early start to his college career in 2025. He appeared in four games as a true freshman, making two starts and completing 52 of 94 passes for 589 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions.

ESPN had Lewis ranked No. 62 in its spring quarterback rankings, meaning his current No. 61 ranking represents a one-spot improvement. However, it appears that Lewis’ ranking is being driven mainly by his performances against Power 4 competition.

Through four games, Lewis had completed 61 of 95 passes for 733 yards and six touchdowns with two interceptions. ESPN’s ranking lists his Total QBR at 49.6, along with 15 rushing yards.

Sep 12, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) scrambles in the first quarter against the Weber State Wildcats at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lewis’ efficiency against Power 4 opponents was noted to be a concern for ESPN, explaining why Lewis sits near the bottom of the list despite entering the season with significant expectations.

The ranking also illustrated how quickly quarterback evaluations can change throughout the course of a college football season. Lewis was considered Colorado’s clear QB1 entering the year. In fact, ESPN’s preseason projection identified him as the Buffaloes’ starter and noted his previous experience and impressive traits after his freshman campaign.

Isaac Wilson Takes Over

The biggest development surrounding Lewis’ ranking is that he will not get the immediate opportunity to improve his numbers as Colorado’s starting quarterback.

Sep 26, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Isaac Wilson (16) drops back to pass against the Baylor Bears during the second half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Against Baylor, Lewis started the game but was replaced by Wilson in the second half. Lewis completed 11 of 16 passes for 75 yards before Wilson entered the game. Wilson provided an immediate spark, completing 12 of 25 passes for 156 yards and a touchdown.

Wilson helped Colorado erase a 10-point deficit and tie the game at 13 early in the fourth quarter, connecting with Buffaloes wide receiver Joseph Williams for a 17-yard touchdown. Baylor ultimately pulled away to win 23-13, but Wilson’s performance was enough to put the quarterback position back into the spotlight.

The change is especially notable because Wilson brings previous Power 4 starting experience to the position. Before transferring to Colorado, Wilson played at Utah, where he started seven games as a true freshman in 2024 and threw for 1,510 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Wilson has officially received first-team reps in practice and is expected to make his first start for Colorado in their matchup against No. 12 Texas Tech. This would give Wilson an opportunity to establish himself as the Buffaloes new QB1 following his strong second-half performance against Baylor.

Apr 11, 2026; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Isaac Wilson (16) rushes with the ball during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Meanwhile, for Lewis, the No. 61 ranking provides another indication of how different his season has become from what Colorado initially expected. His recruiting resume and flashes of potential remain significant parts of his profile, but his current production and the team’s decision to turn to Wilson have changed the immediate outlook.

The quarterback situation will now be one of the biggest storylines heading into Colorado’s matchup with the Red Raiders. While Lewis remains one of the most highly regarded young quarterbacks on the roster, Wilson will have the opportunity to show whether his performance against Baylor can transfer over into sustained production as the Buffaloes’ new starter.

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