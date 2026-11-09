Colorado's Isaac Wilson Tied for Big 12 Lead in Unwanted Stat
In this story:
Some habits follow a quarterback into every new locker room, and Colorado quarterback Isaac Wilson's knack for finding the wrong jersey appears to have made the trip from Salt Lake City to Boulder in one piece.
DNVR Buffs' Scott Procter put the problem in plain view on X, noting that no quarterback in the Big 12 has thrown more interceptions than Wilson's eight this season. For a Colorado Buffaloes team sitting at 3-6 after Saturday night's 20-10 loss at Arizona State, the number goes a long way toward explaining how the season is apparently slipping away.
Wilson replaced redshirt freshman quarterback Julian "JuJu" Lewis at halftime at Baylor on Sept. 26 and made his first start a week later against Texas Tech. The Utah transfer has completed 111 of 180 passes for 1,412 yards and eight touchdowns, an even trade between scores and giveaways that few offenses survive for long.
The timing of those interceptions tells the rest of the story, though.
Isaac Wilson's October did most of the damage
All eight have come in Wilson's five starts:
- Texas Tech (L, 29-7): Three interceptions, including Red Raiders linebacker John Curry's fourth-quarter pick-six.
- Utah (L, 27-24): Two interceptions against the program he left.
- Oklahoma State (L, 57-24): Two interceptions in a blowout.
- Kansas State (W, 27-24 in overtime): No interceptions.
- Arizona State (L, 20-10): One, picked off by Sun Devils cornerback Ashton Stamps in the third quarter with Colorado trailing 17-0.
Seven of the eight arrived in a three-game October stretch. Tellingly, the lone win in those five starts came on the only Saturday Wilson kept the ball away from defenders, a 14-of-21, 185-yard outing against Kansas State.
Isaac Wilson brought the problem with him from Utah
As it turns out, the turnovers didn't start in Boulder. As a true freshman at Utah in 2024, Wilson made seven starts in nine games and threw 11 interceptions against 10 touchdowns on 225 attempts, while the Utes went 2-5 in those starts.
He threw one pass in 2025 while Utah quarterback Devon Dampier ran the offense. As if the October reunion at Folsom Field wasn't awkward enough, Dampier threw three touchdown passes to beat his former backup.
Across his career, Wilson now has 19 interceptions on 406 attempts, or roughly one every 21 throws. His 2026 rate sits at one every 22.5 attempts, so two programs and two coaching staffs have barely moved the needle.
Isaac Wilson named the fix back in October
Colorado coach Deion Sanders didn't sugarcoat the issue after the Texas Tech loss on Oct. 3. Speaking about the quarterback spot in his postgame press conference, Sanders called it "the position that's somewhat disabling us and disarming us."
Wilson took the blame in the same setting, saying, "We kept stalling out and I take full blame on that."
Three games remain, starting with Houston at Folsom Field, and the Kansas State outing shows what a turnover-free Wilson can do. His own diagnosis from Oct. 3 still reads like the clearest path forward.
"I need to stop trying to be more than I am," Wilson said, before adding, "We've got dogs all over the field and I just need to get it to them."
Sign up to our free Colorado on SI newsletter and follow us on Facebook for the latest Colorado Buffaloes news.
Marvin Uzor is a writer for Colorado Buffaloes On SI, part of the Sports Illustrated Network. He has 8+ years of experience as a sports writer and editor, with work appearing on platforms like Yahoo Sports, The Grueling Truth, Last Word on Sports, Neutral Zone, and Frenetic Pace Sports. He has covered everything from college football and the NFL to the NBA, MLB, soccer, and the business of sports. Marvin also covered the 2026 FIFA World Cup for The Grueling Truth and has 3 years of experience working as a Senior Content Editor for ABC's Shark Tank. He is a longtime follower of college football and soccer who enjoys digging into the stories that make sports worth the time.Follow marvinwrites